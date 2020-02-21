Apex Legends Season One 'Kings Canyon' Map Is Making A Comeback





Respawn Entertainment has announced via Twitter that it's going back to where everything started for the Apex Legends franchise. Starting today, February 21, through February 24, in addition to the World's Edge map, the season one map Kings Canyon will be available for gamers to play. While the devs behind Apex Legends are proud of their Kings Canyon season one map being offered, the responses to the tweet from fans have been highly critical.

Multiple comments talk about the random LTM events that Apex Legends offers. Complaints also focus on how the developers have yet to give the community what they are crying for while continually releasing LTM modes that fans don't seem to want. The community does want permanent solos and duos, and many are calling for Kings Canyon to be a permanent map.

Starting tomorrow through Feb 24, in addition to World's Edge, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. pic.twitter.com/OLDCegRrPX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 20, 2020

One player going by the name Achilles says that the "limited time stuff is getting ridiculous." Another player going by PsychoSocial says that the game will die if the developers don't step up, noting that it takes weeks or months to update and add things while the devs still have things that are broken from season one. The timing of Apex Legends' LTM map for the weekend comes right in line with the latest update for the incredibly popular Fortnite with Chapter 2 that landed this week.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has added new missions, new characters, and a lot more. Among those new characters is the ability to unlock Deadpool. A new Battle Pass landed along with the update that costs 950 V-Bucks and allows players to earn up to 1500 V-Bucks.