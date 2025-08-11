You've Got Mail! But AOL Is Shutting Down Your Dial-Up Internet Service





For a generation, the internet wasn't always "on" like it is now. It was something you logged into with an arduous ritual. It began with the distinct sound of your modem dialing a phone number, followed by a symphony of beeps, whistles, and static. Then, after what felt like an eternity, came the infamous words (if you were an AOL customer ): "You've got mail!" This was the soundtrack of the 1990s and early 2000s, a time when going online meant tying up the family's phone line and patiently waiting for a single image to load line by line.





Despite the end-of-service announcement, you can still order the CD.



While the news may seem like a 'Wait, that still exists!?' moment for many of you readers, dial-up has quietly persisted for years. Although user numbers have dwindled from a peak of tens of millions to just a few thousand, the service remained a lifeline for some, particularly in rural areas where broadband infrastructure has been slow to arrive. For these users, dial-up offered a crucial, albeit slow, way to send emails or browse simple websites. Believe it or not, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, in 2023 around 163,000 American households still relied on dial-up service as their primary internet connection.





Elwood Edwards, the man behind the "You've got mail" clip.



As the September 30 deadline approaches, the modem crackle and the thrill of hearing "You've got mail" (voiced by Elwood Edwards) will soon fade into history, joining other relics of the '90s like Blockbuster and Discmans.





