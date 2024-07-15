AOC Unveils A Blistering 540Hz Agon Gaming Monitor To Dominate Esports





There's not a wide selection of gaming monitors with a 540Hz refresh rate , likely because that kind of speed comes with numerous caveats. However, the market for such an animal just grew by one with the launch of AOC's Agon Pro AG246FK, a modestly-sized 24.1-inch display with a incredibly fast refresh rate for professional gaming.





One of those aforementioned caveats is the actual utility of such a high refresh rate. It's a point of debate just how much a gamer can actually gain at 540Hz compared to, say, 360Hz or even 240Hz. For what its worth, NVIDIA's been touting the benefits of super-high refresh rates for the past several years.





The other main caveat is that it takes some serious GPU horsepower to take full advantage of high refresh rates, and certainly ones that blast past 500Hz. That's why at this level you're looking at lower resolutions—Full HD1080p (1920x1080), in this case.





Additionally, monitors like the AG246FK are purpose-built for the esports scene, where graphics settings and resolutions take a backseat to speed.







"At 540Hz, with a frame time of just 1.85ms between individual frames and pixel transition times of up to 0.5ms GtG, the AG246FK provides near-instantaneous visual updates, allowing players to react faster than ever before," AOC explains.





You're also looking at a Twisted Nematic (TN) panel with these types of monitors, versus In-Plane Switch (IPS) or Vertical Alignment (VA). Even so, AOC claims the AG246FK delivers 96.6% coverage of the sRGB color space, and 94.7% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It's also DisplayHDR 400 certified.













As for the I/O, the AG246FK serves up a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.





