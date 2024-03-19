AOC's Bodacious 45-Inch Agon Pro 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor Is Up For Preorder





Monitors makers continue to make a push into OLED territory , a move that is either long overdue or, depending on your perspective, too late with mini LED having emerged as a premium option as well. Regardless, OLED monitor options are growing, the latest being AOC's 45-inch class Agon Pro AG456UCZD that's now available to preorder on Amazon.





Technically, this is a 44.5-inch monitor with a four-sided "borderless" design (there are actually borders, of course, but they're extremely narrow). It's also a curved display (800R) with a 3440x1440 resolution, otherwise known as WQHD, along with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and a nominal 0.03m gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, which is an inherent strength of OLED technology (there basically isn't any response lag).





"Thanks to the per-pixel illumination of its OLED panel, the monitor ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and superb contrast. The monitor's wide color gamut coverage of 100% sRGB and 98.5% DCI-P3 (CIE 1976) is not only perfect for gaming but also for content creation and streaming, where accurate, true-to-life colours are essential," AOC says.





Historically, one of the trade-offs with OLED compared to LCD and especially mini LED has been brightness. However, modern OLED displays have improved leaped and bounds to when the technology was new. And in this case, the AG456UCZD boasts a max brightness of 1,000 nits.













That brightness helps make HDR content pop, with this display supporting HDR10. It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium-certified monitor with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility to boot, so it's essentially the best of all worlds, at least on paper. In practice? We'll reserve judgement until when/if we get a chance to put this through its paces.





Connectivity includes a pair of HDMI 2.0 inputs, DisplayPort 1.4a, a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and DP-Alt, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a built-in KVM switch and two 8W speakers.







As you might have guessed, this big and feature-rich OLED gaming monitor is not cheap—it's up for preorder on Amazon for $1,399.99 , with the retailer quoting a delivery range of April 8-22 (or April 5-18 if paying for faster delivery). That could change, though, as the press release state it will be available starting in mid-March (which is pretty much now).





AOC is backing this monitor with a 3-year warranty, which includes coverage for burn-in.

