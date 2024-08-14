CATEGORIES
home News

Google's Antitrust Loss Means It Could Be Facing A Breakup By The DOJ

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:51 AM EDT
doj breakup google hero
The Justice Department is considering several remedy options after a judge found Google to be a monopoly last week, according to Bloomberg. One of the options currently on the table is the dreaded forced breakup, which hasn’t been done since AT&T was broken up back in the 1980s.

If the government does opt to force a breakup of Google, it would most likely require the company to spin off two pillars of its current business, Android and Chrome. Although it seems that a forced divestiture of AdWords might also be in the cards. If any of these come to pass it would mean massive changes for the web, in mobile, and in online advertising.

Ironically, forcing Google to get rid of Android could potentially lead to unintended consequences. Right now, Android is the only competitor to Apple’s iPhone, but it has undoubtedly been buoyed by the war chest Google provides. It’s difficult to say if Android can continue to be meaningful competition for Apple when it no longer has that kind of backing. This could potentially lead to a monopoly for Apple in the mobile space, which is the very thing the Justice Department is trying to combat.

doj breakup google body

However, there are other options being discussed within the Justice Department that don’t go as far and would allow Google to remain whole. One of those options would require Google to share data it gathers from its search product with competitors such as Microsoft’s Bing. Moreover, there could potentially be rules put in place that make it more for the company to scrape data from the web to further develop its AI. In theory, these less severe options should give competitors a better chance against Google.

Ultimately, the forced breakup would still need to be approved by the judge presiding over this case. Additionally, the Justice Department has plenty of options available without needing to go for the boldest one.
Tags:  Android, Chrome, Google, antitrust, monopoly, Department-of-Justice, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment