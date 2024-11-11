Antec Unveils CX600M Trio PC Case To Put Your Compact Gaming Setup On Full Display





It can take quite a bit of effort to build a small form factor (SFF) showpiece, but if you're up for the challenge, Antec's new CX600M Trio case lineup will put your setup on full display with 4mm tempered glass panels on the front, one of the sides, and up top. From the renders we've seen (like the one above), you could build a stunning system in this thing.





Only compact builds need apply. That's because the CX600M Trio supports micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards, not full-size ATX or even bigger Extended-ATX (E-ATX) motherboards. Even so, there's ample room to cram a large graphics graphic card inside, up to 410mm (around 16.14 inches) in length. That's spacious enough to accommodate a GeForce RTX 4090 , including most custom models.













The case also takes a dual-chambered approach to PC builds, with independent cooling for the CPU, GPU, and power supply on the left, and storage drives on the right. And speaking of storage, the CX600M Trio offers up a pair of 2.5-inch drive bays and a single 3.5-inch drive bay. That's not a ton, though you'll probably end up sticking an M.2 form factor SSD (or two) directly onto your motherboard anyway, leaving those drive bays for bulk storage chores.





We have not spent any hands-on time with this case, though one potential concern is the lack of ventilation on the front or top. However, the right-side panel is ventilated, and the case comes with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB/PWM fans, one of which expels air out the back while the two other sit on the right side. And to keep dust bunnies at bay, there's a dust filter on the bottom.













"A large amount of air is taken in through the bottom and side, facilitating heat dissipation and protecting hardware from overheating. The 1.5mm fine mesh on the right side prevents dust entry," Antec states.





You can also go the liquid cooling route with support for a 360mm radiator on the bottom and/or a 240mm radiator on the side (in place of two of the included fans). When it comes to air coolers, the case supports coolers up to 160mm (around 6.29 inches) tall.





Front I/O options include a power button, LED control button, 1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB-C (5Gbps), and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.



