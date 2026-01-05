Another Leak Points To Intel Arc B770 Battlemage Graphics Cards Incoming
The screen capture above is taken directly from the GitHub repository of a project called SYCL-TLA. We won't bore you with the details; the point is, it's an Intel-maintained project that has to do with porting CUDA AI projects over to Intel GPUs, and right there in the beginning is a list of identifiers for Intel GPUs, ranging from the original "DG2" all the way up to the B770, which is listed by name.
This is fairly conclusive. Intel is not a company that does wacky pranks, and there's no reason to add that specific indicator to this list unless it were the name of an Intel Arc GPU. So saying, it seems almost guaranteed that Intel is about to launch a larger GPU than it has released before in the form of the Xe2-based Arc B770.
In the strictest sense, we don't necessarily know that it will exactly be Xe2-based. Instead, it might use a modified Xe2, or even Xe3—which is itself essentially a modified Xe2, at least in the form it's about to appear along with Panther Lake SoCs. Intel itself told us that the integrated GPUs on Panther Lake parts, despite being called "Xe3," are really sort of like a Xe2.5; the "real" Xe3 will come with the Celestial dGPUs. With that in mind, and given that there's been more than a year since the retail launch of the Arc B580 on December 13th 2024, it's entirely possible Intel could have done another stepping or two of the BMG-G31 chip.
Specs for the new GPU are obviously not officially available, but leaks indicate the chip will have 32 Xe2-cores (a 60% increase over the Arc B580) and a 256-bit memory bus, with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM onboard. Despite being a much larger chip, it's expected to clock higher than the Arc B580, and that's likely part of why the TDP is rumored to be as high as 300 watts, putting it potentially in competition with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. We doubt it will match that chip in raw performance, but if the price is right, it could become another value king like the previous Arc B-series GPUs.
It's entirely possible that Intel could announce the Arc B770 at its CES keynote tonight, but if that's the case, we sure haven't been told about it. Stay tuned for any announcements Intel makes; we'll be live in person on the scene, and we'll have the full details posted as soon as they're available.
Thanks to Haze2K1 for the spot!