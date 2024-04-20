CATEGORIES
Need A Power Bank? Check Out These HOT Anker Deals On Cool Tech

by Tim SweezySaturday, April 20, 2024, 11:16 AM EDT
Keeping a charge on portable devices while traveling can be a pain at times, but Anker has a slew of devices that can keep even the busiest of road warriors charged up. Don’t miss out on some great deals from Anker right now on portable power banks, charging hubs, and more.

Anker Prime 27 Power Bank Deal

Anker is well known for its portable charging devices, and the Anker Prime 27 portable power bank is one that is powered by the latest PD 3.1 technology. The power bank comes with (2x) USB-C ports and (1x) USB-A port that can deliver up to 250W of power. Anker says the Prime 27 has the capability to boost a MacBook Pro 16” (M2) to 50% in just 28 minutes.

Making things even simpler is Anker’s included intuitive smart app. This app can be used to quickly locate the power bank with sound alerts, access real-time stats, and optimize a device’s battery life with smart charging. There are two ways to recharge using the Prime 27 with both wired and wireless charging available.

The Anker Prime 27 650mAh power bank comes with a 100W charging base, 2ft USB-C to USB-C charging cable, power cord for charging base, and a travel pouch.

The Anker Prime 27 650mAh power bank with 100W charging base is currently 30% off for only $164.49.

Be sure to check out these other deals on Anker power banks as well:
  • The Anker MagGo power bank is currently on sale for 25% off at only $67.49
  • The Anker Nano power bank 10,000mAh compact portable charger battery pack is 29% off for only $31.99.

Anker MagSafe Charger Stand Deal

Apple fans will surely love the next deal from Anker, the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe. This handy little device can be folded into a cube for easy packing and travel, and then quickly be converted into a charging stand that can charge up an iPhone, AirPods, and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

The 3-in-1 Cube is made for MagSafe devices, and is capable of charging an iPhone 14/13/12 series with up to 15W high-speed charging, while being magnetically attached to the base. The angle of the iPhone charging pad can be angled up to 60 degrees, delivering a nifty way of continuing to be productive while the smartphone catches a recharge.

The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe comes with a 30W charger, 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable, and an 18-month worry-free warranty.

The Anker MagSafe charger stand 3-in-1 cube is currently 25% off for just $112.46.

Also available from Anker for Apple fans is the Anker Nano portable charger for iPhone is currently on sale for 31% off at only $17.99.

Anker 552 USB-C 9-in-1 Hub Deal

Sometimes people need a portable charging device to deliver more than a charge. Here is where the Anker 552 USB-C Hub with 100W power delivery can come in handy.

This portable hub delivers 9-in-1 connectivity for those who seem to always run out of available ports. It comes equipped with (2x) 5Gbps USB 3.0 data ports, (2x) 480Mbps USB-A ports, (1x) 4K HDMI port, a 100W PD-IN port, an Ethernet port, and an SD/microSD card slot. With all these ports, transferring files to and from a laptop is made quick and simple.

Also available is pass-through charging. This supports up to 100W pass-through charging, so keeping all the other devices on hand charged up should not be an issue.

The Anker 552 USB-C Hub 9-in-1 comes with Anker’s worry-free 18-month warranty.

The Anker 552 9-in-1 hub is currently sale for an amazing 57% off at only $29.99.
