How To Complete Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day Maze, Other Tips And Tricks











Rewards For Completing May Day Maze

This particular maze is anything but straightforward. Players will begin the maze by grabbing a shovel at the entrance. They will then need to collect materials that are spread throughout the island and craft tools. Here are a few tips and tricks for navigating through the maze.First, players will want to use their shovel to dig up shrubs. You will need to retrace your steps at some point in your journey, so players should make sure to refill the holes. Second, players do not need to dig up the stumps. You can instead sit on the stump, jiggle around, and jump off in the opposite direction from whence you came. Third, there is a worn axe in the maze that can be used to chop down one tree. Players will need to collect materials that have been distributed throughout the maze to craft an additional axe. This axe is required at the end of the maze.Next, there are several pesky holes. Players can jump over these holes, but they will need to make sure they are facing the correct direction. Fifth, there is also fruit scattered throughout the maze. Players who eat the fruit will then be able to remove a rock or tree with one hit. This will be the same fruit that is native to the player’s island. Last but not least, players who get stuck can ask Wilbur for a hint or use the Rescue Service app to completely reset the island. The reset will also regenerate the items needed to complete the maze.As many players have noted, the May Day Island is not randomly generated. However, we do not want to spoil your fun.