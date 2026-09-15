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Android Auto Gets Google Maps Feature Drivers Have Wanted For Years

by Aaron LeongTuesday, September 15, 2026, 10:33 AM EDT
GMap on Android Auto is getting a persistent speedometer (and other niceties) as we speak
GMap on Android Auto is getting a persistent speedometer (and other niceties) as we speak - Image: Google
Google is updating Google Maps on Android Auto with the ability to keep the live speedometer, posted speed limits, and upcoming traffic cues persistently active on screen even when no active navigation route or destination is set. Isn't that something both mobile GMap and Waze have had since forever?

For ages now, Android Auto users have faced this frustration: while Google Maps on mobile devices displays real-time vehicle speed and speed limits during general driving, the vehicle dashboard UI historically restricted these features to active turn-by-turn navigation sessions. If a driver embarked on a quick local commute, ran a routine errand, or took a familiar highway route without actively entering a destination into the system, the vehicle display reverted to a basic map layout devoid of telemetry overlay. This forced drivers to either program unnecessary routes just to monitor their pace or rely strictly on their vehicle's instrument cluster (how quaint, right?).

Look, a speedo without navigation running!
Look, a speedo without navigation running! - Image: Google

Confirmed by the Android team (via Reddit), this update finally decouples telemetry data from route guidance. Under the new framework, launch options on the Android Auto head unit maintain an active overlay displaying the vehicle’s current speed alongside official posted speed limits directly on the ambient map display. Furthermore, the persistent view incorporates real-time environmental awareness indicators, such as warnings for upcoming traffic signals, stop signs, and speed traps, providing the same level of situational awareness information during unguided driving as it does during guided ones.

Somewhat ironically, the update arrives alongside Google's clarification regarding recent widespread user reports of disappearing speedometer icons across the Android Auto platform. The company confirmed that these issues stem from an inadvertent software glitch currently undergoing remediation by the Android Auto engineering team, rather than an intentional feature deprecation or regional rollback. So TL;DR, the persistent ambient speedometer rollout represents the intended long-term state of the interface.

The feature is rolling out globally via server-side updates alongside the latest Android Auto build releases. Drivers who do not immediately see the persistent speed display on their vehicles can expect the functionality to activate automatically as the gradual deployment expands over the coming weeks.
Tags:  navigation, Google-Maps, Android-Auto, (nasdaq:goog)
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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