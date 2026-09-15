Android Auto Gets Google Maps Feature Drivers Have Wanted For Years

GMap on Android Auto is getting a persistent speedometer (and other niceties) as we speak - Image: Google

For ages now, Android Auto users have faced this frustration: while Google Maps on mobile devices displays real-time vehicle speed and speed limits during general driving, the vehicle dashboard UI historically restricted these features to active turn-by-turn navigation sessions. If a driver embarked on a quick local commute, ran a routine errand, or took a familiar highway route without actively entering a destination into the system, the vehicle display reverted to a basic map layout devoid of telemetry overlay. This forced drivers to either program unnecessary routes just to monitor their pace or rely strictly on their vehicle's instrument cluster (how quaint, right?).





Look, a speedo without navigation running! - Image: Google

