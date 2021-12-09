CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianThursday, December 09, 2021, 05:30 PM EDT

Android And Microsoft Teams Bug Can Block Emergency 911 Calls, What You Need To Know

dial 911 hero
Do you have Microsoft's Teams installed on your Android 10+ phone? If so, make sure you are signed in—and if you can't or don't want to sign in, uninstall it immediately. Google and Microsoft have identified an issue in the Teams app that can break parts of recent versions of Android, including and most critically the 911 emergency call function.

The issue was first brought to light by Reddit poster /u/KitchenPicture5849 ten days ago, who complained that they were unable to call an ambulance for their grandmother due to the malfunction. No one knew what the problem was originally, and many suspected a bug in Android or a problem with the Pixel 3 phone that KitchenPicture5849 was using. Instead, a Google representative has replied to the thread, and as it happens, it's a bug in Microsoft Teams.

hero teamsonandroid

Exactly why Microsoft's Teams app could prevent a phone from dialing emergency services isn't obvious, and Google offers no explanation in the post. After all, it's not as if Teams is tightly integrated with Android the way it is in Windows 11. However, Google's representative says that it believes that the issue only affects a small number of devices with the Teams app installed, specifically when the user is not logged into Teams. The message promises a Teams update to resolve the problem "soon," and also an Android platform update on January 4th to help minimize the possibility of this kind of issue happening again.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending—or at least, not one as sad as it could have been: KitchenPicture5849 was able to call 911 on their grandmother's landline. Google says that it's only aware of one user report—presumably the Reddit thread in which they're posting—related to the bug, too, so hopefully no one else was unable to contact emergency services thanks to the bug.
Tags:  Android, Microsoft, Google, 911, (nasdaq:msft), (nasdaq:goog), microsoft teams
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment