Android 16 Arrives Early For These Phones, How To Install The Developer Preview
It seems like just yesterday that Google's Pixel 9 devices received Android 15, but Google is keeping the ball rolling with the Developer Preview for Android 16. For those keeping count, this year-end release is rather ahead of the norm for Google, but Mountain View has indicated that it plans for Android 16 to have an initial launch in Q2 2025 (for Google I/O 2025, perhaps). This should help bake the OS in for late summer product releases, such as the Pixel 10 (or X) series.
In terms of new features, don't expect much out of the Android DP—but persistent rumors have mentioned how the OS will give users greater DND control, more robust security features, and a new means of accessing Quick Settings. Google had said that the OS will now allow users to permit apps piecemeal access over a select number of photos and video, rather than all or nothing.
Android 16 DP is available right now for Tensor-powered Pixels, although it's interesting to see the Pixel 6 as the outlier here. With the Pixel 6 lineup having five years of OS support, Android 16 might be the last OS upgrade they'll see. Also, we probably don't have to reiterate that installing this DP is at your own risk. If you'd like to take it out for a test run, here's how you'd do it:
- Unlock your device's bootloader. Can be easily enabled under Settings > System > Developer Options > OEM Unlocking.
- Download the Android 16 Developer Preview 1.
- From here there are two ways to install the DP. There's an OTA file, which will install over your current Android version without a wipe (even if it's recommended to reset whenever you play with DPs). You can also manually grab the file via a factory image and install it yourself; if you're not comfortable with sideloading onto devices, then we advise you to stop right here.
- Turn on ADB sideloading in Developer Options, the boot into Recovery mode by turning off your device, then hold down Power + Volume down simultaneously until you see the Bootloader screen. Scroll to and select Recovery Mode. When you see the Android figure with an exclamation mark over it appear, press Power + Volume up for about a second to enter Recovery Mode again. Next, release Volume up to enter into Recovery.
- Scroll down to Apply update from ADB, select it with the Power button. There will be instructions at the bottom of the screen with directions on how to sideload an OTA.
- Connect your device to a computer with ADB and Fastboot tools already installed. You can find the tools here.
- Initiate the Sideload command. On Windows, use Command Prompt (directed at the ADB tools folder, of course) to enter adb sideload. On Linux/macOS, use Terminal to enter ./adb sideload. Enter the file name of the .zip folder you downloaded from Google, then press Enter.
- Upon successful install, the device will enter Recovery mode again. Select Reboot now and enjoy the fruits of your effort.