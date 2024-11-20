Android 16 Arrives Early For These Phones, How To Install The Developer Preview

Unlock your device's bootloader. Can be easily enabled under Settings > System > Developer Options > OEM Unlocking. Download the Android 16 Developer Preview 1. From here there are two ways to install the DP. There's an OTA file, which will install over your current Android version without a wipe (even if it's recommended to reset whenever you play with DPs). You can also manually grab the file via a factory image and install it yourself; if you're not comfortable with sideloading onto devices, then we advise you to stop right here. Turn on ADB sideloading in Developer Options, the boot into Recovery mode by turning off your device, then hold down Power + Volume down simultaneously until you see the Bootloader screen. Scroll to and select Recovery Mode. When you see the Android figure with an exclamation mark over it appear, press Power + Volume up for about a second to enter Recovery Mode again. Next, release Volume up to enter into Recovery. Scroll down to Apply update from ADB, select it with the Power button. There will be instructions at the bottom of the screen with directions on how to sideload an OTA. Connect your device to a computer with ADB and Fastboot tools already installed. You can find the tools here. Initiate the Sideload command. On Windows, use Command Prompt (directed at the ADB tools folder, of course) to enter adb sideload. On Linux/macOS, use Terminal to enter ./adb sideload. Enter the file name of the .zip folder you downloaded from Google, then press Enter. Upon successful install, the device will enter Recovery mode again. Select Reboot now and enjoy the fruits of your effort.

Note, only the following Pixel devices are supported: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.