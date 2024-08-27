Android 15 May Arrive On Google Pixel Devices Later Than Expected

Besides minor nips and tucks in the look and feel of things, Android 15 will be focusing on user privacy, safety, and multitasking experience (particularly with foldables and tablets). For instance, Google is taking a play out of Samsung's Secure Folder feature by offering Private Spaces, which is a secure location to store sensitive apps and data behind verification factors.





There will also be extra support for satellite communications—users will be able to message via satellite just like iPhones. To deter snatch thieves, Android 15 will have Theft Detection Lock. When the phone senses a device is abruptly snatched, auto-lock will automatically lock the screen, and if thieves try to reset the phone, they'll need your Google account credentials before the OS can proceed with the reset process.