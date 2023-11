Analyst Reports Apple’s M3 Tape-Out Cost Alone Was A Cool $1 Billion

$1 billion however is not quite the total budget. To start with, manufacturing on TSMC's 3nm node is very expensive and definitely cuts into the margins of Apple's new chips, as is the case with any cutting-edge node. However, production might be even more expensive than usual if rumors about low yields on TSMC's 3nm process turn out to be correct. Low yields are a result of high defect rates, which leads to less efficient use of silicon. Additionally, larger CPUs (like the M3 Max) disproportionally suffer from lower yields, especially if the defect rate is relatively high.It's also not clear if the $1 billion figure cited by Digits to Dollars assumes Apple only needed a single tape-out. Many CPUs require new steppings or versions in the event that performance is unexpectedly poor or if some kind of bug (or erratum) is encountered. While many modern processors have successfully launched with A0 silicon (which is literally the first tape-out) such as the RX 7900 XTX/XT for example, sometimes it doesn't always work out that well. A minor revision (like A1 or A2) wouldn't be so expensive, but a major revision (B0 or C0) would cost significantly more.Whatever the specifics are, it's clear that Apple is spending tons of money on its latest processors, and the company is undoubtedly hoping its next-generation Mac laptops and desktops will more than make up for it.