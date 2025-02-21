CATEGORIES
Among Us VR Is Getting A First-Person 3D Port For PC With Crossplay Support

by Alan VelascoFriday, February 21, 2025, 02:57 PM EDT
among us 3d hero
Among Us, which became a favorite for many gamers during the depths of the pandemic, is still getting new upgrades, despite being nearly seven years old. Developers Innersloth and Schell Games have unveiled Among Us 3D, which is a port of Among Us VR that can be experienced without a VR headset. It looks to deliver the same fun, chaotic experience of the original version with a new perspective.

Part of this new release will be the rebranding of Among Us VR to Among Us 3D. The developers have opted for this path because there will be full cross-play compatibility between players who have a headset and those who don’t. It’s a great decision, as it means that there will be a bigger player base and VR owners don’t get left out in the cold. However, there won’t be any cross-play with the original version since they’re such different experiences.

among us 3d body

Players can look forward to plenty of features, including many fan favorites, with this new release. There will be native proximity voice chat for a more seamless experience, familiar minigames will make an appearance alongside some new ones, and as with any live service games there will be plenty of opportunities to customize the little beans with a new in-game currency called Stardust. More interestingly, the developers are teasing a new game mode that will be made available on day one.

There’s no release date yet for Among Us 3D, but a Steam page is now up and running where interested players can add the game to their wish list. There will be an opportunity for players to check it out for themselves when a preview version will be made available during the Steam Next Fest event happening from February 24 through March 3.
