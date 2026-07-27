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AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Gaming CPU Slashed To $569 With Coupons

by Paul LillyMonday, July 27, 2026, 10:51 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D installed in an AM5 socket.
If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on AMD's top-tier desktop silicon, now is the time to act. The former flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D has hit an all-time low price of $569 at both Amazon and Newegg, with both offering a promo code to slash $130 off the chip's $699 MSRP.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Is $569 After Coupon At Amazon And Newegg

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D was AMD's flagship consumer processor until the release of the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition CPU. Even in the wake of a new top chip, the 'regular' Ryzen 9 9950X3D is still an overall stout chip, and it's never been cheaper than is right now.
If buying from Amazon, be sure the listing shows that it is shipped and sold by Amazon and not a marketplace seller, and check the "Apply $71.94 coupon" box. Amazon lists the chip for $640.94, which is 8% below the MSRP.

If buying from Newegg, use coupon code BTS21 at checkout to knock $130 off the retailer's $699 list price. It's not clear how how long with the promotional discounts will be in place, but $569 is the cheapest we have ever seen this CPU.

Top and bottom shots of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D on a blurred background.

While PC gamers often lean toward the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 9800X3D as a solid bang-for-buck option for a gaming PC, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D bridges the gap for enthusiasts who also want more multi-threaded muscle for 3D rendering, video editing, and anything else that can take advantage of more cores and threads.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is based on Zen 5. It features 16 cores and 32 threads clocked at 4.3GHz (base) to 5.7GHz (max boost). It also sports 16MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache, the latter of which is split between 64MB of standard L3 cache and 64MB of stacked 3D V-Cache to give it a gaming boost.

Newegg gets the nod on this one because it's also offering a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 all-in-one liquid cooler as a free perk. The retailer lists it as a $79.99 value, though you can find the same cooler for $39.95 on Amazon. Still, it's an added extra.

Here are a few more CPU deals:
Tags:  deals, AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 9 9950x3d
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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