AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Gaming CPU Slashed To $569 With Coupons

If buying from Amazon, be sure the listing shows that it is shipped and sold by Amazon and not a marketplace seller, and check the "Apply $71.94 coupon" box. Amazon lists the chip for $640.94, which is 8% below the MSRP.





If buying from Newegg, use coupon code BTS21 at checkout to knock $130 off the retailer's $699 list price. It's not clear how how long with the promotional discounts will be in place, but $569 is the cheapest we have ever seen this CPU.













While PC gamers often lean toward the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 9800X3D as a solid bang-for-buck option for a gaming PC, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D bridges the gap for enthusiasts who also want more multi-threaded muscle for 3D rendering, video editing, and anything else that can take advantage of more cores and threads.





The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is based on Zen 5. It features 16 cores and 32 threads clocked at 4.3GHz (base) to 5.7GHz (max boost). It also sports 16MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache, the latter of which is split between 64MB of standard L3 cache and 64MB of stacked 3D V-Cache to give it a gaming boost.





Newegg gets the nod on this one because it's also offering a Cooler Master Elite Liquid 240 all-in-one liquid cooler as a free perk. The retailer lists it as a $79.99 value, though you can find the same cooler for $39.95 on Amazon . Still, it's an added extra.





Here are a few more CPU deals: