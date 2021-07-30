CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, July 30, 2021, 09:36 AM EDT

AMD's Next-Gen Zen 4 Ryzen AM5 Socket Visualized In New Renders

AMD AM5 Socket Render
The end of the road for AMD's current AM4 socket is finally afoot, with an AM5 socket being prepped for the eventual release of Zen 4. Kudos to AMD for sticking with AM4 for so long. As Zen 4 comes into view, however, more attention will be paid to the upcoming socket, and as such, some nifty AM5 renders are making the rounds on the web.

These are not official renders from AMD, but they could be accurate all the same (time will tell). They were published on Twitter by @ExecuFix (ExecutableFix), one of a handful of prominent leakers that we follow. He posted three renders in all, two of which show the socket's lid clamped down on a CPU, and one with it opened and the retention arm stretched out.

AMD AM5 Socket Render

Part of what is interesting about the AM5 socket is that AMD is switching to a Land Grid Array (LGA 1718) format, and leaving behind the pin grid array (PGA) format it has been using. Intel has long favored LGA designs, and what this essentially means for Zen 4 is that next-generation Ryzen processors will see their pins moved away from the CPU and planted in the actual socket.

There are pros and cons to both designs. There will be less chance of destroying a Zen 4 CPU because there will not be any pins to break or bend, but a higher chance of mucking up the socket, and by extension, the motherboard. Bent pins can sometimes be fixed, but if you manage to break one (or really mash a bunch of them up), it can ruin your day.

AMD AM5 Socket Render

Also visible in the AM5 socket renders is the shape of a Zen processor. It's a tidy square, rumored to measure 45mm by 45mm, with a thick integrated heat spreader (IHS) on top. And from the look of the renders, it also appears as though there are two cutouts on each of the four sides, a little similar to the IHS design of Intel's Skylake-X processors. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see what impact it has on cooling, both for the CPU itself and the surrounding VRM.

Socket aside, Zen 4 is on track to arrive in 2022, AMD confirmed earlier this week. It is being built on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process, and is rumored to deliver up to a 20 percent IPC (instructions per clock) performance uplift.

Zen 4 will also introduce support for DDR5 memory, just like Intel's Alder Lake CPUs. However, early indications suggest AMD will stick with PCI Express 4.0 for another round before embracing PCI Express 5.0 with Zen 5, which is expected to be a hybrid (or heterogeneous) architecture.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 4, am5

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment