CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, February 09, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT

AMD Zen 4-Based Ryzen 6000 CPUs Rumored For 25 Percent IPC Lift Over Zen 3

AMD Ryzen CPU
AMD is on one heck of a run with its Zen architecture. The company really hit its stride with Zen 2 (Ryzen 3000 series on the desktop), which helped the company steal market share away from Intel and, just as importantly, gain mind share with enthusiasts. Zen 3 is even better (albeit in short supply at the moment), and while still new, there is already talk about what Zen 4 will bring to the table. According to the latest rumor, Zen 4 will deliver a pretty sizable performance boost.

This has been typical in going from one generation to the next with Zen. As highlighted in our Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X review, Zen 3 is a force to be reckoned with no matter what the workload (gaming, productivity, content creation, and of course good old fashioned general purpose computing). If recent rumors are correct, however, the jump in performance from Zen 3 to Zen 4 could be even bigger than the jump from Zen 2 to Zen 3.

How big are we talking about? According to the folks at ChipsandCheese, Zen 4 could potentially deliver a gain in IPC (instructions per clock) to the tune of 25 percent. And depending on where clockspeeds land, we could be in line for a total performance uplift of 40 percent, compared to Zen 3.

That may seem overly optimistic—AMD seems to generally shoot for around 19 percent in IPC uplifts these days—but it is also at least plausible. The reason is because Zen 4 represents a shift to a 5-nanometer node. Zen 3 is the second generation of AMD processors to utilize a 7nm node, and going to 5nm next round could indeed result in a bigger performance gain than what we saw this round.

Of course, the new architecture will bring certain tricks and optimizations to the table. But aside from that, the site claims AMD may be able to attain a 5GHz all-core clockspeed, as a result from going to 5nm. The site also claims to have heard from a "trusted source" that a Zen 4-based EPYC "Genoa" engineering sample is already yielding a 29 percent performance gain versus a Milan (Zen 3) CPU with the same core configuration and clockspeed.

As with any leaks and rumors, we have to temper our excitement, because who knows if things will truly pan out this way. From what we have seem from Zen's maturation, however, we are confident Zen 4 will be another hit. Let's also not forget that Zen 4 is likely to embrace faster DDR5 memory (not to be overlooked, as AMD processors have done well with faster clocked RAM), and perhaps PCI Express 5.0 as well.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 4, genoa, ryzen 6000

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms