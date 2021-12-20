CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, December 20, 2021, 10:26 AM EDT

Here's When AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Zen 3 CPUs Might Launch

AMD Ryzen Threadripper
AMD sure is taking its sweet time bringing a new generation of Ryzen Threadripper processors to market. It's going to take a little bit more time too, if the latest rumor proves accurate. If it does, a new round of Threadripper processors won't be out until a few more months, starting with the Threadripper 5000 Pro lineup.

There have been three generations of Threadripper so far. Around a year has separated the launch of each series, though the last release came a little over two years ago. Here's a look...
  • Threadripper 1000 (Whitehaven, Zen): August 2017
  • Threadripper 2000 (Colfax, Zen+): August 2018
  • Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak, Zen 2): November 2019
The next iteration of AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) processor family is codenamed Chagall (CPUs) or Genesis Peak (platform). Whatever you want to call it, AMD's latest-generation Zen 3 architecture underpins the upcoming Threadripper 5000 series.

As to when it will finally launch, citing a source who has so far provided "very accurate information on AMD," the folks at Videocardz say the chip maker will unveil its Threadripper 5000 Pro series on March 8, 2022. The same source also said there will be five SKUs and "confirmed" the model names, though not necessarily the specifications. This is what we're purportedly looking at...
  • Threadripper Pro 5995WX: 64 cores / 128 threads, 280W
  • Threadripper Pro 5975WX: 32 cores / 64 threads, 3.6GHz (base), 280W
  • Threadripper Pro 5965WX: 24 cores / 48 threads, 280W
  • Threadripper Pro 5955WX: 16 cores / 32 threads, 280W
  • Threadripper Pro 5945WX: 12 cores / 24 threads, 280W
Board partners apparently lamented to the site that these chips are arriving too late, and that they should have launched a year ago. However, one way AMD could kind of make up for the late arrival is by sourcing these CPUs on a 6-nanometer manufacturing process and injecting them with stacked 3D V-cache, like the upcoming Ryzen refresh (Zen 3+ or Zen3D).

It remains to be seen if that will be the case. Same goes for whether or not AMD will offer up non-Pro models this round. Keep in mind that Zen 4 is on track to launch in 2022 as well, and that could make Threadripper processors based on Zen 3 a tough sell (especially ones with 16 or fewer cores).
Tags:  AMD, CPUs, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen threadripper 5000
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment