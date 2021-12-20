Here's When AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Zen 3 CPUs Might Launch
AMD sure is taking its sweet time bringing a new generation of Ryzen Threadripper processors to market. It's going to take a little bit more time too, if the latest rumor proves accurate. If it does, a new round of Threadripper processors won't be out until a few more months, starting with the Threadripper 5000 Pro lineup.
There have been three generations of Threadripper so far. Around a year has separated the launch of each series, though the last release came a little over two years ago. Here's a look...
- Threadripper 1000 (Whitehaven, Zen): August 2017
- Threadripper 2000 (Colfax, Zen+): August 2018
- Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak, Zen 2): November 2019
The next iteration of AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) processor family is codenamed Chagall (CPUs) or Genesis Peak (platform). Whatever you want to call it, AMD's latest-generation Zen 3 architecture underpins the upcoming Threadripper 5000 series.
As to when it will finally launch, citing a source who has so far provided "very accurate information on AMD," the folks at Videocardz say the chip maker will unveil its Threadripper 5000 Pro series on March 8, 2022. The same source also said there will be five SKUs and "confirmed" the model names, though not necessarily the specifications. This is what we're purportedly looking at...
- Threadripper Pro 5995WX: 64 cores / 128 threads, 280W
- Threadripper Pro 5975WX: 32 cores / 64 threads, 3.6GHz (base), 280W
- Threadripper Pro 5965WX: 24 cores / 48 threads, 280W
- Threadripper Pro 5955WX: 16 cores / 32 threads, 280W
- Threadripper Pro 5945WX: 12 cores / 24 threads, 280W
It remains to be seen if that will be the case. Same goes for whether or not AMD will offer up non-Pro models this round. Keep in mind that Zen 4 is on track to launch in 2022 as well, and that could make Threadripper processors based on Zen 3 a tough sell (especially ones with 16 or fewer cores).