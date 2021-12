Here's When AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Zen 3 CPUs Might Launch

AMD sure is taking its sweet time bringing a new generation of Ryzen Threadripper processors to market. It's going to take a little bit more time too, if the latest rumor proves accurate. If it does, a new round of Threadripper processors won't be out until a few more months, starting with the Threadripper 5000 Pro lineup.

There have been three generations of Threadripper so far. Around a year has separated the launch of each series, though the last release came a little over two years ago. Here's a look...

Threadripper 1000 (Whitehaven, Zen): August 2017

Threadripper 2000 (Colfax, Zen+): August 2018

Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak, Zen 2): November 2019

The next iteration of AMD's high-end desktop (HEDT) processor family is codenamed Chagall (CPUs) or Genesis Peak (platform). Whatever you want to call it, AMD's latest-generation Zen 3 architecture underpins the upcoming Threadripper 5000 series.





As to when it will finally launch, citing a source who has so far provided "very accurate information on AMD," the folks at Videocardz say the chip maker will unveil its Threadripper 5000 Pro series on March 8, 2022. The same source also said there will be five SKUs and "confirmed" the model names, though not necessarily the specifications. This is what we're purportedly looking at...

Threadripper Pro 5995WX: 64 cores / 128 threads, 280W

64 cores / 128 threads, 280W Threadripper Pro 5975WX: 32 cores / 64 threads, 3.6GHz (base), 280W

32 cores / 64 threads, 3.6GHz (base), 280W Threadripper Pro 5965WX: 24 cores / 48 threads, 280W

24 cores / 48 threads, 280W Threadripper Pro 5955WX: 16 cores / 32 threads, 280W

16 cores / 32 threads, 280W Threadripper Pro 5945WX: 12 cores / 24 threads, 280W Board partners apparently Board partners apparently lamented to the site that these chips are arriving too late, and that they should have launched a year ago. However, one way AMD could kind of make up for the late arrival is by sourcing these CPUs on a 6-nanometer manufacturing process and injecting them with stacked 3D V-cache , like the upcoming Ryzen refresh (Zen 3+ or Zen3D).