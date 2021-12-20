Here's When AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Zen 3 CPUs Might Launch





AMD sure is taking its sweet time bringing a new generation of Ryzen Threadripper processors to market. It's going to take a little bit more time too, if the latest rumor proves accurate. If it does, a new round of Threadripper processors won't be out until a few more months, starting with the Threadripper 5000 Pro lineup.





There have been three generations of Threadripper so far. Around a year has separated the launch of each series, though the last release came a little over two years ago. Here's a look...