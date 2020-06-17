CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, June 17, 2020, 09:49 AM EDT

Alleged AMD Ryzen PRO 4750G, 4650G And 4350G Renoir Zen 2 Desktop CPUs Leak

AMD Ryzen Pro Desktop
The Zen 2 CPU architecture has been kind to AMD, and to customers as well, who have many options in the Zen 2 space. That includes the launch of refreshed "XT" processors that will go on sale in July: Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT. Those are not the only new Zen 2 parts bound for the desktop. While not yet announced, AMD is expected to roll out updated desktop APUs, including several Pro models that are the subject of the latest leak.

At this moment in time, AMD's lineup of Pro desktop APUs still do not advance past AMD's previous generation Zen+ architecture. However, there have been several leaks and rumors pointing to upcoming Ryzen 4000G APUs, which are essentially desktop versions of Renoir, the codename for AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile series.

Various leaks are all we have to go on for the time being. And as it pertains to that, Twitter user APISAK dug up some interesting 3DMark database entries highlighting three new SKUs: Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G.

The obvious question here, as posed by someone who commented on the Twitter thread, is how do these new xx50 models differ from the xx00 models? For example, what is the difference between the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G/GE and Ryzen 7 4700G/GE? Perhaps nothing. Another prominent leaker (@_rogame) chimed in and said, "It seems there has been a last minute naming change."

This is based in part on the discovery of another listing for the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G running at stock clocks. Here is what we are looking at for all three APUs, along with the three lower power GE variants...
  • Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 8 CUs at 2.1GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 6 Pro 4750GE: 8C/16T, 3.1GHz to 4.3GHz, 8 CUs at ???, 35W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: 6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.3GHz, 7 CUs at 1.9GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE: 6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.2GHz, 7 CUs at ???, 35W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: 4C/8T, 3.8GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at 1.7GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE: 4C/8T, 3.5GHz to 4.1GHz, 6 CUs at ???, 35W TDP
If this information is correct, it means there will not be a Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G/GE, Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G/GE, or Ryzen 3 Pro 4200G/GE, as those SKUs would be replaced (in name) by the above models. The specifications, however, appear unchanged.

We will have to wait and see if that is actually the case. Likewise, it remains to be seen what is to become of the non-Pro SKUs. Just a few weeks ago, a leaked Ryzen 7 4700G smiled for the camera, suggesting that a name change is not in the cards for the non-Pro family.


Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 2, renoir, ryzen 7 pro 4750g, ryzen 5 pro 4650g, ryzen 3 pro 4350g
Via:  Videocardz
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms