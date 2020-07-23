CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, July 23, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Renoir CPU Pricing Leaks, Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G Gets Aggressive At $309

Earlier this week, we reported on AMD's new family of Renoir desktop processors, which included consumer-oriented Ryzen 4000G/GE and business-oriented Ryzen Pro 4000 SKUs. The new processors are based on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture and are very closely related to the Ryzen 4000 laptop processors that launched earlier this year at CES.

Today we're getting a little bit more info on the Ryzen Pro 4000 family courtesy of a leaked pricing chart. The Ryzen Pro 3 4350G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, and Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G are priced at $149, $209, and $309 respectively. It should be noted that AMD is charging the same price for the 65-watt "G" and 35-watt "GE" SKUs of its new Ryzen Pro 4000 processors.

In the case of the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, the $309 price tag puts it $20 less than the existing Ryzen 7 Pro 3700, while offering the same 8-core/16-thread and 3.6GHz/4.4GHz (base/boost) clocks. That's very aggressive pricing considering that the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G has an integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU onboard, whereas the Ryzen 7 Pro 3700 lacks any kind of integrated graphics.

The tables turn, however, when we come to the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, which is $10 more expensive than its Ryzen 5 Pro 3600 counterpart. Likewise, the Ryzen 3 Pro 4350 is $29 more expensive than its closest Matisse-based counterpart: the Ryzen 3 3300X.

We should note that these prices are all far less than what a Thailand-based retailer was hawking the processors at earlier this week. Autonet Home Computer DIY was selling the processors -- which are intended for use only by OEMs -- from its real storefront at prices ranging from $185 to $395

But keep in mind that enthusiasts that wants to get their hands on Renoir Ryzen 4000-class desktop CPUs with integrated Radeon Vega graphics, there's hope for the future. AMD provided the following statement when launching the new Renoir desktop processors:

While we cannot disclose our entire roadmap, there are next-gen APUs coming to both 400 and 500 series motherboards. So please do not take today’s announcement of the 4000 series for pre-built desktops as something that we are not doing for consumer motherboards. 

So, the waiting game begins...


Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 2, renoir, ryzen 4000, ryzen pro 4000
Via:  Momomo_us via Twitter
