AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 CPUs Land On Retail Shelves Despite Being OEM Only





A retailer in Thailand is flexing on social media with some delightful pictures of a whole bunch of Ryzen Pro 4000 processors , which are apparently ready to ship out to customers. What makes the flex noteworthy is not just the detailed pictures, but the fact that these processors were only supposed to be available to AMD's system integrator (SI) and OEM partners, at least at the outset.





Following months of leaks and rumors, AMD finally lifted the curtain on its 'Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics' and 'Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop Processors with Pro Technologies' on Tuesday. Despite the rather long-winded names and somewhat confusing model labels, these are essentially accelerated processing units (APUs) combining Zen 2 CPU cores with enhanced Vega graphics.





Or put another way, these are basically Ryzen 3000 desktop processors that have been injected with Vega graphics. For users looking to keep things relatively affordable by skipping a discrete GPU but still want some decent graphics performance, these are promising parts.









Hat tip to Hexus for spotting the social media post, which belongs to retailer Autonet Home Computer DIY of Thailand. It's not a retailer we have ever heard of before. However, here is what the site is charging for the available APUs...