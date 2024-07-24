AMD Sneaks Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 CPU With 55 TOPS Of AI Muscle Into Chip Lineup





All of the major chip makers are hitching their silicon wagons to the AI craze that's sweeping the industry, and to that end, AMD has introduced a new flagship entry as part of its Ryzen AI 300 series lineup (otherwise known as Strix Point). It's the Ryzen 9 HX 375 and it sits atop a short but growing stack of mobile processors based on Zen 5 / Zen 5c and fabricated on TSMC's advanced 4-nanometer process.





It's one of just three Ryzen AI 300 series processors so far, the others being the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365. At first glance, the Ryzen 9 HX 375 appears identical to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Have a look...









Both of the top models sport 12 cores and 24 threads with the same 2GHz base clock and 5.1GHz max boost clock. They each also feature 12MB of L2 cache, 24MB of L3 cache, a 28W TDP (configurable from 15-54W), and of course tout the same combination of eight Zen 5c cores and four Zen 5 cores.





The integrated graphics is the same as well, with both wielding a Radeon 890M GPU featuring 16 cores clocked at up to 2,900MHz (2.9GHz). So what exactly separates them? It's the NPU (neural processing unit), or AI engine.





AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 flexes a bit more AI muscle with up to 55 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) provided by the NPU, and up to 85 TOPS for the total processor. Both of those figures are 5 TOPS higher than the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (50 TOPS for the NPU and 80 TOPS for the total processor).





HP actually hinted at the new addition when the company unveiled its OmniBook Ultra laptop a couple of weeks ago. At the time, the system builder was playing it coy and seemingly suggested that it managed to get its hands on an optimized Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 with more TOPS on tap. And while technically true, the OEM left out the fact that it's actually a different SKU.



