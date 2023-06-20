AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Falls To Lowest Price Ever And More Great CPU Deals





One thing you can always count on when prepping for a new or upgraded PC build is that processor prices will eventually drop from their launch MSRPs. It usually doesn't take very long, and over time we end up seeing a series of price cuts and discounts. So it goes right now with several of AMD's latest-generation Ryzen processors based on Zen 4.





Ryzen 9 7950X and it's on sale for $529 at Amazon right now. We've never seen it sell for less, which tracks with data from price tracking site CamelCamelCamel. It's even cheaper than the in-store price at Micro Center. That's notable because Micro Center often offers the lowest CPU prices, the caveat being that you have to live near one of its brick-and-mortar stores. As an added bonus, it comes with a download code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music.

The flagship consumer chip in AMD's regular CPU arsenal (read: non-X3D) is theand it's on sale forright now. We've never seen it sell for less, which tracks with data from price tracking site CamelCamelCamel. It's even cheaper than the in-store price at Micro Center. That's notable because Micro Center often offers the lowest CPU prices, the caveat being that you have to live near one of its brick-and-mortar stores. As an added bonus, it comes with a download code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music.





You can read our Ryzen 9 7950X review for in-depth analysis and benchmarks. The high-level recap is that this is a 16-core/32-thread chip with a 4.5GHz base clock, 5.7GHz max boost clock, 64MB of L3 cache, and 170W TDP. It's an outstanding processor for content creation, gaming, and pretty much anything else you might want to do on a PC.













Ryzen 9 7900X, which can be had for $379 at Amazon, also with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music That's another all-time low price for this SKU and arguably an even better value proposition. That's the case if you go by pricing per core, with this being a 12-core/24-thread processor. It also features a 4.7GHz base clock, 5.6GHz max boost clock, 64MB of L3 cache, and the same 170W TDP. It's not just AMD's flagship chip that's on sale. Same goes for the, which can be had for, also with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music That's another all-time low price for this SKU and arguably an even better value proposition. That's the case if you go by pricing per core, with this being a 12-core/24-thread processor. It also features a 4.7GHz base clock, 5.6GHz max boost clock, 64MB of L3 cache, and the same 170W TDP.





As with the Ryzen 9 7950X, the Ryzen 9 7900X is also great for content creation, gaming, and everything else. You lose some cores and threads compared to the higher-end SKU, but it's still a capable CPU for a variety of tasks.











Ryzen 7 7700X for $289 at Amazon. When the Ryzen 7 7700X first came out, it carried a $399 MSRP. It's dropped in price since then, and like the others mentioned above, it's now sitting at its lowest price to date—you can score thefor





This one wields 8 cores and 16 threads, along with a 4.5GHz base clock, 5.4GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and 105W TDP. And like the others, it qualifies for a download code for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and 90 days of Amazon Music to sweet the pot.





Here are some more Ryzen CPU deals (versus current pricing on AMD's own webstore)...