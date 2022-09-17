CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Benchmark Leak Reveals Faster Than Core i9-12900K Scores

by Nathan OrdSaturday, September 17, 2022, 02:10 PM EDT
7900X geekbench leak lisa su
New AMD processors are just around the corner, and we cannot wait to get on hands with the new Zen 4 SKUs shown in August. In the meantime, though, we will have to settle for the plethora of leaks and snippets of information we can get our hands on, such as the latest leaked AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Geekbench scores, which appear to beat out the Intel Core i9-12900K scores.

Spotted early in the morning on September 16th, the Geekbench scores for an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X hit the Twitterverse, boasting a fairly impressive single thread score of 2167 and multi-thread score of 18,446. The system that produced these numbers included a Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master and a healthy 32GB of DDR5 RAM running Windows 11 Pro.

7900X geekbench scores tweet

Putting the numbers side-by-side with the competition tells an interesting story, with AMD’s single-thread score taking the lead over both the Intel i9-12900K and the i9-12900KS. However, the 18,446 multi-thread score comes in slightly behind both processors according to our in-house testing as well as other similar Geekbench tests with similar components. Of course, this could just margin of error we are seeing, but we would need more leaks like this to be sure.  In any event, this neck-and-neck race we see here is similar to that of the Intel Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 7 7950X leaked Geekbench scores we saw last month.

geekbench perf chart hothardware

Even though there is much tweaking still to be done, overclocks to be had, and likely some more polishing to occur, seeing AMD and Intel battle it out this closely is fascinating to watch. Of course, the fronts will ebb and flow as time passes, so keep an eye on HotHardware, and let us know who you think will come out as the victor of this exciting CPU launch cycle.
Tags:  AMD, Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nasdaq:amd), ryzen, zen 4
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment