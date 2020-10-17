AMD's Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs Crush Zen 2 In Live Benchmark Database With Jaw-Dropping Scores
You have questions, I have questions, we all have questions about AMD's recently announced Ryzen 5000 series, and specifically regarding how actual performance stacks up with the company's claim of a 19 percent IPC (instructions per clock) uplift over the Ryzen 3000 series. Reliable answers will have to wait until the reviews are posted. Waiting is hard, though, and while caution should be taken when looking at unofficial benchmark runs, there is another set of interesting results to digest, this time within SiSoftware's SANDRA database.
This latest round of leaked data follows the recent discovery of Zen 3 benchmark results within the Cinebench R20 database, which we wrote about earlier this week. It covered all four processors comprising the Ryzen 5000 series family, and the scores, while also unofficial, looked promising for AMD's latest desktop silicon.
Now less than a week later, three of the four Ryzen 5000 processors have found their way to the SANDRA database, also with encouraging results. Before we get to the numbers, let's get up to speed on the pertinent specifications of the Ryzen 5000 lineup. Here's a handy chart...
It is an enticing lineup across the board, and demand is likely to be high when these CPUs land on store shelves in a few weeks. As to the SANDRA results, unfortunately the Ryzen 5 5600X is not part of the leak. However, the other three did sneak their way in, all seemingly by the same user with the same testbed, as each individual entry lists the same MSI MEG X570 Unify motherboard.
Another hat tip goes to Twitter user @TUM_APISAK for bringing these to attention. Here are the overall processor arithmetic scoring results, with links to each individual listing...
- Ryzen 9 5950X SANDRA database entry: 611.94 GOPS
- Ryzen 9 5900X SANDRA database entry: 501.27 GOPS
- Ryzen 7 5800X SANDRA database entry: 342.18 GOPS
Mind blowing, right? Amazing? Fantastic? Hard to believe? Maybe, maybe not—in a vacuum, those numbers do not mean a whole lot. But if we compare them to the Zen 2 processors AMD's new chips are set to replace, well, things look really good.
Twitter user @harukaze5719 did us all big solid by plucking out all the scores and plotting them in a handy graph. Have a look...
The Ryzen 9 5950X scored nearly 15 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 3950X. Likewise, the Ryzen 9 5900X scored a little more than 18 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 3900X, while the Ryzen 7 5800X outpaced the Ryzen 7 3800X by nearly 19 percent, basically meeting AMD's IPC uplift claim.
A similar story plays out with the processor multimedia results...
Here we see the Ryzen 9 5950X score 25 percent higher than the Ryzen 9 3950. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 5900X makes an even bigger 35 percent leap over the Ryzen 9 3900X, while the Ryzen 7 5800X posts the biggest gain of all, scoring 42 percent higher than the Ryzen 7 3800X.
These are fantastic results across the board. And as always, you should take them with a grain of salt—these are leaked benchmarks, after all. One thing working in their favor, however, is that the Ryzen 5000 series is very close to launching to retail, so these kinds of leaks are typically (though not always) more reliable than ones that manifest much earlier.
We'll have to wait and see, but this is another set of early benchmarks that has us cautiously optimistic for Zen 3.