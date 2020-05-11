AMD Ryzen 9 4900U CPU For Thin And Light Laptops Leaks With 4.3GHz Turbo Clock
We’re now learning of an alleged new member of the Ryzen 4000 “U Series” with the impending arrival of a Ryzen 9 4900U. This would be the new flagship processor for thin and light notebooks, and carries with it an 8-core/16-thread configuration.
AMD Ryzen 9 4900U— APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) May 11, 2020
AMD Majolica-RN pic.twitter.com/HaUn8PG5Cc
Whereas the current flagship Ryzen 7 4800U features base/turbo clocks of 1.8GHz and 4.2GHz respectively, the Ryzen 9 4900U keeps the same base clock and boosts the turbo to 4.3GHz. It’s expected that the onboard Radeon Vega 8 GPU will remain identical to that found in the Ryzen 7 4800U while retaining the same 1750MHz clock speed.
Given the relatively minor turbo clock improvement, we expect this chip to maintain the same 15W TDP of its other U-Series companions. However, OEMs will have the ability to configure that rating from 12W to 25W to either further reduce power consumption or ratchet up performance.
AMD isn’t just making inroads with its Renoir laptop processors, but it is also extending the family into the desktop sector with AM4-compatibles SKUs. As we reported yesterday, an alleged 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 4700G processor has appeared in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database with a Radeon Vega 8 GPU running at 1750MHz.