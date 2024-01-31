CATEGORIES
AMD's New Ryzen 8000G APUs Will Soon Get A Sweet Speed Boost Via Firmware

by Zak KillianWednesday, January 31, 2024, 02:15 PM EDT
Despite being socketed desktop processors, AMD's new Ryzen 8000G processors have a secret: they're really mobile silicon. The Ryzen 8000G family, which we just reviewed, is based on the very same Hawk Point chips that you'll find in the Ryzen 8040U and Ryzen 8040HS series mobile processors. There's no problem with this; Zen 4 has demonstrated that it is impressively scalable, as we showed in our review.

Except, as it turns out, AMD may not have quite done its due diligence when preparing the firmware for these desktop CPUs, and everyone's reviews are probably at least a little bit wrong. You see, AMD's mobile processors have a technology called STAPM, or Skin Temperature Aware Power Management. STAPM is designed to manage the processor's performance to keep not only the chip's thermals in line, but also to prevent the outside (or "skin") temperature of the device from getting too high.

amd stapm slide
AMD STAPM slide from when the tech was first introduced in 2014.

You're probably thinking "okay, but what does that have to do with a desktop CPU?" Well, nothing! Or at least, it shouldn't. But it does, because AMD forgot to disable STAPM when it ported these potent processors for portables over to the desktop platform. As a result, the Ryzen 8000G CPUs actually lose performance over time as the buggy STAPM feature, lacking the proper inputs, engages and throttles the chip after a heavy load.

This behavior was discovered by Gamers Nexus (video embedded below), and that site praised AMD's response to its discovery by noting that the manufacturer quickly moved to address the issue and assure GN that a fix would be forthcoming. Such a fix will be in the form of a firmware update, which means you'll have to get a motherboard BIOS update from your board manufacturer to resolve the issue.


Hopefully those updates come sooner than later, because for now, there's really not much to be done. If you've got one of these brand new chips, just rest secure in the knowledge that it'll soon perform even better than it already does. We were reasonably impressed with the Ryzen 8000G processors, noting that they offer excellent power efficiency and strong all-around performance. If the performance increases by as much as 16%—the highest difference betwen STAPM and non-STAPM performance Gamers Nexus observed—then these chips could be truly impressive.
Tags:  AMD, APUs, (nasdaq:amd), hawk point, ryzen 8000g
