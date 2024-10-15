AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU Reveal Date Could Spoil Arrow Lake's Launch Party





AMD's eventual release of its Ryzen 9000X3D series processors with 3D V-cache is arguably the most anticipated CPU lineup launches of the year, and with good reason—the added cache is great for gaming. That said, if recent leaks and rumors prove accurate, AMD's unveiling could take attention away from Intel's Core Ultra 200S launch next week.





For anyone who missed it, Intel formally introduced its Core Ultra 200S series , otherwise known as Arrow Lake, last week. The CPU series comes with some big performance and power efficiency claims for the desktop, with Intel touting Arrow Lake as "the cooler and more efficient gaming CPU." The lineup comprises five CPU models, including the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, Core Ultra 7 265KF, Core Ultra 5 245K, and Core Ultra 5 245KF.





Sales and preorders of Intel's newest desktop chips will commence next Thursday, October 24. According to multiple leaks, the latest of which originates from the Chiphell forum, AMD will give Intel its day and then announce the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on Friday, October 25.





That would certainly steal some thunder from Arrow Lake's retail debut on the desktop. However, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D announcement is said to be an unveiling, with retail availability not expected until November 7.





Still, that's not a long wait. Additionally, we suspect AMD will be making some bold claims of its own with regards to its first consumer Zen 5 processor to flaunt 3D V-cache.









It will be interesting to see how the specifications shake out. To that end, a recent leak purporting to show a Ryzen 7 9800X3D in the wild revealed a 4.7GHz base clock and a 5.2GHz all-core boost clock while running Cinbench R23.





We can't say if the leak is legitimate, but if it is, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will have a must faster base clock compared to the Ryzen 7 9700X, which checks in at 3.8GHz. Likewise, the leaker claims that the Ryzen 7 9700X runs 400MHz slower than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D when running full bore in Cinebench R23.





The reason the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is being compared in specs to the Ryzen 7 9700X is because a Ryzen 7 9800X does not exist. AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X is an 8-core/16-thread chip with 8MB of L2 cache and 32MB of L3 cache. The expectation is that the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will feature the same core and thread count, but will obviously feature more L3 cache.



