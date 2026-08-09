AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D And 7800X3D Hit Lowest Prices In 3 Months

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - Image: HotHardware



It may not be the best time in the world to build a new PC, but every indication is that things are not going to get much better for the foreseeable future. While that may sound bleak, it also means that shopping for deals is more important than ever, and to that end, we've found some bargains on a handful of processors, including two AMD Ryzen X3D models that are at their lowest price points in three months (or more).

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Is 26% Off

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $333.99 at Amazon (26% off) right now. That's the lowest price in three months, and only twice has it been cheaper over the past year—once in May ($319.99) and last October (also $319.99), both of which were brief sales. You can scoreforright now. That's the lowest price in three months, and only twice has it been cheaper over the past year—once in May ($319.99) and last October (also $319.99), both of which were brief sales.





When we reviewed the Ryzen 7 7800X3D , we deemed it the return of the PC gaming king. While no longer the latest silicon in AMD's stable, it remains a solid option with an 8-core/16-thread configuration based on Zen 4, up to a 5GHz boost clock, and 8MB L2 + 96MB L3 for 104MB of total cache.





The 3D V-Cache is what makes this chip so desirable among gamers. It also runs on the same AM5 socket as AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors based on Zen 5, and notably, AMD has committed to supporting AM5 through at least 2029. That means its upcoming Zen 6 launch will likely feature the same socket, and possibly Zen 7 as well.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Is 13% Off

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D - Image: HotHardware



AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is on sale for $414.99 at Amazon (13% off). The discount is not as good, but this is another X3D model that is at its lowest price in three months, and it's only been cheaper once since launch when it briefly fell to $409.95 in April. So this current discount brings it down to just $5.04 away from the chip's all-time low price. If you want to go with a newer architecture, theis on sale for. The discount is not as good, but this is another X3D model that is at its lowest price in three months, and it's only been cheaper once since launch when it briefly fell to $409.95 in April. So this current discount brings it down to just $5.04 away from the chip's all-time low price.





In our Ryzen 7 9800X3D review , we called this Zen 5 part the ideal CPU for PC gamers. It offers great all-around gaming performance, it's relatively power efficient and easy to cool, and general computing performance is strong as well.





Like the 7800X3D, the newer 9800X3D sports an 8-core/16-thread configuration. It also features the same cache allotment (8MB L2 + 96MB L3 for 104MB of total cache), though aside from under-the-hood architectural improvements, it also sports a higher 5.2GHz max boost clock.







Ryzen 7 9800X3D + MSI Pro B850-S WiFi6E Motherboard: $508.99 (17% off) The combo offer is through Newegg. As an added bonus, it also comes with a free gift: MSI Mag Coreliquid A13 all-in-one liquid cooler with ARGB lighting ($76.12 value). There's also a combo offer on tap:

What About Intel?

Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus boxes - Image: HotHardware

