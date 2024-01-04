CATEGORIES
AMD Ryzen 7 8700G's Integrated Radeon 780M GPU Shines In Early Benchmarks

by Matthew ConnatserThursday, January 04, 2024, 12:19 PM EDT
Benchmarks for the upcoming Ryzen 7 8700G have appeared in the Geekbench 6 GPU database, giving us the first glimpse at what AMD's Radeon 780M integrated GPU can do with the higher power levels available to desktop form factors. Tested in both the OpenCL and Vulkan modes of the Geekbench 6 GPU benchmark, the Radeon 780M showed strong performance for an integrated GPU for, but it appears it's not faster than some mobile implementations of the Radeon 780M.

The Ryzen 7 8700G with its 780M graphics engine scored 29,244 in the OpenCL test and 35,427 in the Vulkan test, which is actually a little behind Geekbench 6's official scores of 30,257 and 36,102 in the same benchmarks. The APU was tested on an ASUS TUF GAMING X670E-PLUS motherboard, so there's unlikely to be a bottleneck there, but we can see that the DDR5 RAM was only clocked to 4,800MT/s. Because APUs rely on system memory for VRAM, memory clock speed is an important factor in iGPU performance. Faster DDR5 memory kits can likely boost the 780M's performance on the desktop by a significant amount.

Performance for the Ryzen 5 8600G and its Radeon 760M integrated GPU also leaked recently, and it's substantially slower, despite being tested wtih DDR5 clocked at 6,000MT/s. That's to be expected, given that the 760M has just eight Compute Units (CUs) to the 780M's 12, and we can also expect that the 780M will have a significantly higher frequency just as it does in the Ryzen 7040 series.

At least in these OpenCL and Vulkan benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 8700G's Radeon 780M iGPU still lags behind low-end discrete graphics cards like the RX 6400, which has a score of 32,967 in OpenCL and 38,708 in Vulkan. The 780M is remarkably close to closing that gap though, but it's also worth remembering that the 6400 is based on 2020's RDNA 2 architecture and TSMC's 7nm node, while the 780M has the benefit of using RDNA 3 and TSMC's 5nm node. But again, faster DDR5 memory could substantially change this, as could overclocking.

The Ryzen 7 8700G, alongside the rest of the 8000G lineup, is expected to get announced at CES next week. Our editors Dave Altavilla and Marco Chiappetta will be at Las Vegas live for AMD's announcements and more.
