Get AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D For 25% Off Plus Score Free Games With This HOT Deal







We're still waiting on AMD to flesh out is newly minted Ryzen 9000 lineup with X3D models sporting mountains of 3D V-Cache, which as we know is great for gaming. It's why we declared in our Ryzen 7 7800X3D review that it was the "return of the PC gaming king." It also happens to be on sale at Amazon right now, along with a free games promotion by AMD.





AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D listed for $366.82 on Amazon, along with a $33.30 coupon. Check that coupon box and the price drops to $333.52, which is a fantastic 25% discount over the $449 MSRP (and still well below the $399 going rate at AMD's own webstore). This can get a little tricky, depending on what Amazon decides to show you by default. What you're aiming for islisted for, along with a. Check that coupon box and the price, which is a fantastic 25% discount over the $449 MSRP (and still well below the $399 going rate at AMD's own webstore).













You also get a pair of free game downloads, including Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening.





There are two things that make this deal potentially tricky. One, in our experience, Amazon is prone to defaulting to a Chinese marketplace seller with no sales history, for a tantalizing $308 price. You don't get any games with that offer, and you also have to take your chance with an item that's both sold and shipped by a seller with a super long name (guangzhouzesheshangmaoyouxiangongsi12168) that doesn't exactly elicit warm fuzzies. Take your chances if you really must, but our advice is to grab the chip directly from Amazon.





Therein lies the second hurdle—AMD makes clear on its game bundle page that when buying from Amazon, "the offer should be applied at checkout. If the promotional offer is not applied at checkout, it is not eligible, and you will not receive a coupon code." So be sure your checkout page specifically says you're getting free games.



