AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Spotted At Retail For Budget Gaming PCs

by Paul LillyMonday, October 27, 2025, 10:26 AM EDT
Render of a Ryzen processor bursting out of an AMD logo.
Another Ryzen processor with 3D V-Cache underneath the hood is evidently inbound, and based on the model name, it takes aim at builders who want to piece together an affordable gaming PC. It's the Ryzen 5 7500X3D, and while nothing is yet official, at least one retailer in the United Kingdom has prepped a product page in anticipation of the chip's release.

Adding credibility to the listing, AMD has been known to flesh out its existing product stacks way after the fact. Just four months ago, for example, AMD quietly introduced a Ryzen 5 5500X3D, with that part being a 6-core/12-thread chip based on the company's Zen 3 architecture that's now two generations old. It features a 3GHz base clock, up to a 4GHz boost clock, 3MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of L3 cache wrapped in a 105W TDP.
What about the newer part? Credit goes to reputable leaker @momomo_us on X for bringing attention to the unreleased Ryzen 5 7500X3D with part number 100-000001904. Plugging that part number into Google Search reveals a product page on Westcoast.co.uk,

Screenshot of the Ryzen 5 7500X3D listing at Westcoast.co.uk in a Microsoft Edge browser.

The retailer has it listed as tray item, meaning it's an OEM variant sold in bulk without a retail box or bundled CPU cooler. Unfortunately, the listing does not provide any clarity on specifications or pricing, leaving us to speculate. Being a Ryzen 7000X3D series part, however, we know it's based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture, and will have 3D V-Cache bolted on to give budget gaming PCs a performance boost.

For comparison, the Ryzen 5 7600X3D is a 6-core/12-thread chip with a 4.1GHz base clock, up to a 4.7GHz boost clock, 6MB of L2 cache, 96MB of L3 cache, and a 65W default TDP. A marketplace seller on Amazon has it listed for $299.96 currently (4 cents cheaper than Microcenter's in-store pricing).

We suspect the Ryzen 5 7600X3D will also land as a 6-core/12-thread chip with 102MB of L3 cache and a 65W TDP, but sport lower boost or base clocks, or both, compared to the 7600X3D. This would echo the strategy AMD employed with the Ryzen 5 5500X3D in relation to the Ryzen 5 5600X3D.
