CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, May 06, 2021, 12:00 PM EDT

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Cezanne Zen 3 CPU Rivals Core i5-11600K In Benchmark Debut

ryzen chip
AMD last month announced its Ryzen 5000G family of Cezanne Zen 3 desktop processors, and yesterday we got an early glimpse at the performance potential for the flagship Ryzen 7 5700G. Today, we're getting a look at what the next rung down on the ladder, the Ryzen 5 5600G, will offer.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, we should first mention that the Ryzen 5 5600G is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a boost clock of 4.4GHz. Built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node, the Ryzen 5 5600G features 3MB of L2 cache, 16MB of L3 cache, and a 65-watt TDP. Given that this is a Zen 3 APU, the processor features a 7-core Radeon Vega GPU.

geekbench ryzen 5 5600G apisak

Now for the benchmarks. In yesterday's outing with the Ryzen 7 5700G, it pulled in single- and multi-threaded CPU-Z benchmark scores of 631 and 6534, respectively. Given its lower boost clock and fewer cores, it should come as no surprise that the Ryzen 5 5600G comes in with lower scores of 596 and 4537, respectively.

Perhaps more relevant to our interests are the Geekbench scores, which place the single- and multi-core scores at 1508 and 7455, respectively. The performance puts the processor ahead of the previous generation Core i5-10600K but behind Intel's current Core i5-11600K (which scores 1745 and 8524, respectively).

geekbench ryzen 5 5600G

The Core i5-11600K is also a 6-core/12-thread processor but features a base clock of 3.9GHz and an all-core turbo clock of 4.6GHz. With Turbo Boost 2.0, the Core i5-11600K can crack 4.9GHz.

We should caution that OEM systems with the Ryzen 5 5600G still aren't shipping at the moment. In addition, it will likely be months before the processor is available to DIY enthusiasts. However, the Core i5-11600K is currently available in OEM systems and on the retail market. It has an MSRP of $299 but is now selling for around $255 on Amazon.

Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), cezanne, zen-3, ryzen 5 5600g

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment