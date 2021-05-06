AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Cezanne Zen 3 CPU Rivals Core i5-11600K In Benchmark Debut





AMD last month announced its Ryzen 5000G family of Cezanne Zen 3 desktop processors, and yesterday we got an early glimpse at the performance potential for the flagship Ryzen 7 5700G . Today, we're getting a look at what the next rung down on the ladder, the Ryzen 5 5600G, will offer.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, we should first mention that the Ryzen 5 5600G is a 6-core/12-thread processor with a base clock of 3.9GHz and a boost clock of 4.4GHz. Built on TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node, the Ryzen 5 5600G features 3MB of L2 cache, 16MB of L3 cache, and a 65-watt TDP. Given that this is a Zen 3 APU, the processor features a 7-core Radeon Vega GPU.





Now for the benchmarks. In yesterday's outing with the Ryzen 7 5700G, it pulled in single- and multi-threaded CPU-Z benchmark scores of 631 and 6534, respectively. Given its lower boost clock and fewer cores, it should come as no surprise that the Ryzen 5 5600G comes in with lower scores of 596 and 4537, respectively.

Perhaps more relevant to our interests are the Geekbench scores, which place the single- and multi-core scores at 1508 and 7455, respectively. The performance puts the processor ahead of the previous generation Core i5-10600K but behind Intel's current Core i5-11600K (which scores 1745 and 8524, respectively).





The Core i5-11600K is also a 6-core/12-thread processor but features a base clock of 3.9GHz and an all-core turbo clock of 4.6GHz. With Turbo Boost 2.0, the Core i5-11600K can crack 4.9GHz.

We should caution that OEM systems with the Ryzen 5 5600G still aren't shipping at the moment. In addition, it will likely be months before the processor is available to DIY enthusiasts. However, the Core i5-11600K is currently available in OEM systems and on the retail market. It has an MSRP of $299 but is now selling for around $255 on Amazon.