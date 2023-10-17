AMD Rolls Back Anti-Lag+ In Its Latest Radeon Driver Due To Cheat Bans, What Now?





To level the playing field and even give Radeon gamers an advantage, AMD developed Anti-Lag+, a version of Anti-Lag that offers competitive results against NVIDIA's Reflex technology. Best of all, it's still driver-based, which means it doesn't require game engine integration—although it does require a game-specific profile in the driver.





AMD says Anti-Lag+ can provide significant latency reductions.



Players have also reported problems in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 beta, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Valorant, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and other titles. Essentially any game with invasive anti-cheat is probably going to take issue with the way Anti-Lag+ works.





AMD's message on Twitter.