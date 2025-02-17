AMD Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max GPU With 320GB VRAM Hilariously Confirmed





Frank Azor, a PC industry vet who co-founded Alienware before joining AMD as its Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing five and a half years ago, is not shying away from rumors of there being a Radeon RX 9070 XT with 32GB of VRAM on the roadmap. In comical fashion, he issued a 'correction' to the rumor on X/Twitter, saying it's actually something much more fantastic.





Folks, brace yourself for what AMD plans to call the Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max!









Azor revealed the model in response to a tweeted article by Videocardz, saying the GPU, which we have no doubt as real as Bigfoot, will blow rumored reports out of the water with a massive 320GB of VRAM. Yes, 320GB! No word on whether it will be GDDR6 or GDDR7, or perhaps even GDDR9.8743. Maybe even a combination of HBM12 and GDDR12, or some such.





In a follow-up post, he also revealed it will require a 1.21-gigawatt power supply unit (PSU) and leverage 96-pin power connectors. So yes, you're going to need a new PSU (as soon as they exist in this power capacity), but hey, at least there won't be any worries of those pesky 12V-2X6 connectors melting . Also, when asked if the card will beat NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 at 600W, Azor replied, "Only in raster."





Let it never be said that Azor is not a funny guy. In case you're brand new to the tech scene, Azor is simply having fun with the rampant rumor of a 32GB Radeon RX 9070 XT. He already addressed the speculation saying, "No the 9070 XT card is not coming in 32GB capacity," but the rumor refused to die so now he's rolling with it. Like the old adage, 'If you can't beat 'em, join 'em!'.





recent GPU-Z leak detailed the supposed makeup of the Radeon RX 9070 XT (not to be confused with the Radeon RX 90700.05XTXT Max). Assuming the screenshot is legitimate, AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 part will feature a Navi 48 GPU with 4,096 shader cores, 64 render output units (ROPs), 256 texture mapping units (TMUs), and 16GB of GDDR6 memory linked to a 256-bit bus, yielding 644.6GB/s of memory bandwidth.



