AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Alleged Specs Spotted On Online Retailer Ahead Of Launch

AMD has enjoyed tremendous success with its Ryzen CPU family
of products, especially the models targeted at enthusiasts such as the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. It has introduced competitive GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT, but has still lagged behind NVIDIA in many respects.
The clincher for its RX 7800 XT success was the $499 MSRP compared to the more expensive RTX 4070, while maintaining competitive performance. Gamers thus are excited to see what the price-performance ratio of the Radeon RX 9070 XT will be, especially compared to the GeForce RTX 50 series.
NVIDIA is riding several advantages in this GPU race, with both pricing and technology. First, NVIDIA actually lowered the price of its RTX 5070 to $549, from the $599 of the RTX 4070 Super. Likewise, NVIDIA did the same $50 bump down to its RTX 5070 Ti, which with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM at $749 will give AMD plenty of competition.
These pricing changes likely put AMD in a tough spot, since the second advantage NVIDIA has is with its technology. Currently the market leader in AI, this has also made its way into GPUs. Claims of the RTX 5070 being as fast as the $1,599 RTX 4090 are only possible through DLSS 4 and multi frame generation.
A head start in neural rendering, which will bring more photorealism to games, is also a factor. Ray tracing is a brand-agnostic technology, but NVIDIA dominates this field. With games such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
requiring ray tracing, it's quickly becoming integral for gamers. The Radeon RX 9070 XT
will be an interesting GPU to watch and see how it handles pricing, together with its performance.