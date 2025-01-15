CATEGORIES
AMD Quietly Expands AM5 Chip Lineup With 6-Core Ryzen 5 7400F For Budget PCs

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 15, 2025, 10:57 AM EDT
On top of unveiling an onslaught of Ryzen processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, including an expanded lineup of 3D V-Cache models for desktops and laptops, AMD has been busy launching AM5 chips under the radar. The newest one is the Ryzen 5 7400F, which is poised to be its most affordable socket AM5 processor to date.

The other silent launch was the non-X Ryzen 5 9600 that sneaked into AMD's Zen 5 chip lineup a week ago. We already wrote about that one, but to quickly recap, it's a mainstream 6-core/12-thread Granite Ridge SKU with a 3.8GHz base clock, 5.2GHz max boost clock, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP. Other than being a non-X model, one other thing that made it stand out was the bundled Wraith Stealth cooler, making it the sole Zen 5 chip to include a cooler in the retail box.

Following up on that, AMD added a product page for the Ryzen 5 7400F, another 6-core/12-thread processor for socket AM5 motherboards, but based on AMD's previous generation Zen 4 'Raphael' chip architecture. It has a 3.7GHz base clock, up to a 4.7GHz boost clock, 6MB of L2 cache, 32MB of L3 cache, and a 65W TDP..

It appears to be a slower-clocked version of the Ryzen 5 7500F, which features the same 3.7GHz base clock but a 300MHz higher max boost clock (5GHz). All of the other listed specifications are the same, including the amount of L2 and L3 cache, 65W default TDP, and so forth.

We're curious to see how the Ryzen 5 7400F will be offered. The faster-clocked Ryzen 7 7500F is mostly found in OEM and system integrator builds, though you can it in OEM form at places like Newegg ($162.49) and Amazon ($225) via marketplace sellers, as well as eBay for as low as around $148.99.

Those listings are all for tray models, meaning they're OEM chips without a retail box or bundled cooler. This is notable because AMD's product page identifies the chip as a boxed processor with a Wraith Stealth cooler. The same is true of the Ryzen 5 7400F product page, but we'll have to wait and see how it actually shows up.

Same goes for pricing. Given that you can find the Ryzen 5 7500F in the neighborhood of $150, we would expect the Ryzen 5 7400F to sell for less in OEM form, and maybe around the same price if it materializes in retail form with a bundled cooler. Either way, this should end up being the most affordable AM5 chip so far, making it an interesting choice for a budget build.
