NVIDIA Partner Unveils First 600W GeForce RTX 5090

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, January 15, 2025, 11:58 AM EDT
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series is fresh off its unveiling at CES 2025, and we're starting to see some exciting models. None are more exciting than the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, which packs a wallop and 32GB of VRAM. It also has a TDP of 575W, and board partners are pushing that to the limit. 

Zotac, an NVIDIA board partner, confirmed the specs for one of its overclocked GeForce RTX 5090 models. The GeForce RTX 5090 Amp Extreme Infinity has more than just a long name worthy of a superhero movie, it's also hitting a 600W TDP—the first to do so, that we're aware of This seems reasonable given the 575W starting point, as even the RTX 4090 traveled well beyond its 450W TDP for custom overclocked models. 

Board partners often have to differentiate themselves from the NVIDIA Founders Edition products for several reasons. First, NVIDIA products have a very unique design, such as the two-slot GeForce RTX 5090 with its highly-engineered approach to cooling. Secondly, NVIDIA sells its models for the base MSRP, which puts some pressure on board partners. NVIDIA GPUs are also typically some of the best quality PCBs used, so they have another advantage there. 

For these reasons, board partners have to turn to overclocked and customized models to attract attention from consumers. Zotac has long done this with success, with popular models from its Amp family pushing beyond the typical specs. It is likely the stock TDP is still 575W on these models, but they feature a mode or dual BIOS that allows for greater power consumption. 

Performance numbers and reviews are not released yet for the GeForce RTX 50 series, the first likely being the GeForce RTX 5090. More power should mean more performance, although GPUs have already been producing performance near their limits from the factory. Power numbers can only get so high before it starts to affect consumers and power supplies in homes. 

This is why NVIDIA is also pushing AI, such as its DLSS 4 technology with multi frame generation. These technologies can allow GPUs to function in a more efficient manner in terms of power draw, all while putting out the frames per second that gamers expect. Zotac is one of the many board partners to release GPUs for RTX 50 series, and 600W models may end up being more commonplace than we'd initially expect. 

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 will release on January 30th, with reviews going out sometime before that date. 
