AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Is Now Selling For Under $500
In 2023, AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 7700 and 7800 XT graphics cards, both midrange options at midrange prices. Now that we are a couple of months from that, pricing and availability have stabilized such that you can get the 7800 XT under $500 now. However, with this availability, the question becomes, is this the right GPU for you and your wallet? The RX 7800 XT is definitely a much better deal currently, so let's take a look at the options.
The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which will be the focus of today, is based on the Navi 32 GPU and comes with 16GB of GDDR6 at 19.5Gbps. In our testing at the end of 2023, we found that the card did not do all that shabby in GPU compute, rendering, and encoding tests, falling somewhere in the middle of the midrange pack. Gaming performance told a similar story, with tests at 1080p and 1440p generally falling shy of Team Green’s offering with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 while still beating the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.
With this information in mind, it might be worth considering taking a gander at Team Green if you can spare the green. For only $100 more, you can bump up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which handily beats out the AMD Radeon 7800 XT. In our recent review with compute, rendering, and encoding tests, the 4070 Super beat out the baseline NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, not even to mention AMD’s offering. Of course, we got the same ordeal in the gaming department, though this was admittedly a little bit closer of a spread than the other tests.
Regardless, if you can spare the $100, it might just be worth jumping ship from AMD’s graphics offerings. However, that is not to say that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a bad card because it isn’t. It simply comes down to how close the pricing is and what is best for your budget, unless you want to spend another $100 or so and get to the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT. In any event, perhaps it is worth compromising all that fancy RGB to get your budget closer to a higher-performing GPU; after all, flashing lights won’t make your computer go faster.