CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, November 30, 2020, 01:40 PM EDT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Rumored With Lofty 3GHz Max GPU Clock To Battle RTX 3090

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
AMD is saving its really big gun for a next December launch, with the Radeon RX 6900 XT scheduled to land at retail on December 8. Technically, the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 are both out, having launched to retail on November, though finding one in stock is an exercise in futility. That is a different discussion, though. One thing that is interesting about the upcoming Radeon RX 6900 XT is a leak suggesting it will be capable of overclocking higher than its siblings.

As the flagship GPU in AMD's second generation Radeon RDNA lineup (RDNA 2), the Radeon RX 6900 XT is configured with 80 compute units (CUs) and 5,120 shading cores, a 2,015MHz base game clock, up to a 2,250MHz boost clock, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus, resulting in 512GB/s of memory bandwidth.

It is a beastly card for sure, and we already know from our Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 review that RDNA 2 is a capable graphics architecture. But what we did not know is that it might be able to hit a staggering 3GHz.

So says leaker and Twitter user Patrick Schur, who apparently got his mitts on a reference BIOS file and posted a couple of screenshots. Have a look...

Radeon RX 6900 XT BIOS
Source: Patrick Schur

Whereas the Radeon RX 6800 XT BIOS shows it can potentially clock to 2.8GHz with some serious overclocking, the supposed Radeon RX 6900 XT indicates it can go 200MHz further, in the right hands of course. Part of the reason, potentially, is that the power limit seems to have been raised from 6-15 percent, to 10-15 percent. So that is a 4 percent jump on the minimum power limit side.

Looking over the rest of the side-by-side comparison, we see the fan profiles are the same. So what does this mean? Well, hardcore overclockers who push their hardware to the limit using liquid nitrogen (LN2) could have some additional headroom to play with, assuming this information is accurate.

Some overclockers have already run into the clockspeed ceiling on the Radeon RX 6800 XT using LN2 and have managed to set some 3DMark benchmark records. It looks like those records will not stand, though, once they get their hands on the Radeon RX 6900 XT and push things even further.

This also presents an interesting showdown between AMD's flagship card an NVIDIA's flagship champ, the GeForce RTX 3090. Neither of these are for the average user, naturally, and the same goes for extreme overclocks. But for those us on the outside looking in, it is going to be a fun battle to watch.

Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 6900 xt

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms