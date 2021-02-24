AMD's Mainstream Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Card To Be Revealed March 3, What To Expect





We've been hearing about a new mid-range RDNA2 card from AMD for months, and it now looks as though the wait is nearly over. AMD tweeted this morning that it will hold a special event on March 3at 11 am during which it will announce the latest member of the Radeon RX 6000 family.

Although AMD doesn't delve into any specifics, we're sure that the company will announce the Radeon RX 6700 XT at the event. This launch comes well after the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6800, which bowed at the end of 2020.

Judging by the image that we have of the [alleged] Radeon RX 6700 XT, it features a less robust cooling solution consisting of just two fans (instead of the triple-fan arrangement on the more powerful members of the family). From what we can tell, this is strictly a 2-slot card, and there are three DisplayPort connectors alongside a single HDMI port.

On March 3rd, the journey continues for #RDNA2. Join us at 11AM US Eastern as we reveal the latest addition to the @AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics family. https://t.co/5CFvT9D2SR pic.twitter.com/tUpUwRfpgk — Radeon RX (@Radeon) February 24, 2021

According to previous leaks, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is based on Navi 22 and will feature 40 compute units (CUs) running at between 2.35GHz to 2.5GHz. There's a reported 96MB of Infinity Cache, while the card will have 12GB of GDDR6 memory operating on a 192-bit bus. It is rumored that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be able to easily defeat NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and trade blows with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for the performance crown in the budget graphics card sector.

Radeon RX 6900 XT: $999

Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649

Radeon RX 6800: $579

Radeon RX 6700 XT: ???

While this all sounds great on paper, it is unknown if initial Radeon RX 6700 XT supplies will be any better than the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800 that came before it. All the Radeon RX 6000 Series cards are nearly impossible to find in stock from your favorite retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. However, if you're brave (or desperate) enough to venture to third-party marketplaces like eBay, the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT are currently selling for $1,500 and $1,800, respectively.