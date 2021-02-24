CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, February 24, 2021, 03:26 PM EDT

AMD's Mainstream Radeon RX 6000 RDNA 2 Card To Be Revealed March 3, What To Expect

amd radeon rx 6700 xt
We've been hearing about a new mid-range RDNA2 card from AMD for months, and it now looks as though the wait is nearly over. AMD tweeted this morning that it will hold a special event on March 3rd at 11 am during which it will announce the latest member of the Radeon RX 6000 family.

Although AMD doesn't delve into any specifics, we're sure that the company will announce the Radeon RX 6700 XT at the event. This launch comes well after the Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6800, which bowed at the end of 2020.

Judging by the image that we have of the [alleged] Radeon RX 6700 XT, it features a less robust cooling solution consisting of just two fans (instead of the triple-fan arrangement on the more powerful members of the family). From what we can tell, this is strictly a 2-slot card, and there are three DisplayPort connectors alongside a single HDMI port.

According to previous leaks, the Radeon RX 6700 XT is based on Navi 22 and will feature 40 compute units (CUs) running at between 2.35GHz to 2.5GHz. There's a reported 96MB of Infinity Cache, while the card will have 12GB of GDDR6 memory operating on a 192-bit bus. It is rumored that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be able to easily defeat NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 and trade blows with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for the performance crown in the budget graphics card sector.

  • Radeon RX 6900 XT: $999
  • Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649
  • Radeon RX 6800: $579
  • Radeon RX 6700 XT: ???

While this all sounds great on paper, it is unknown if initial Radeon RX 6700 XT supplies will be any better than the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800 that came before it. All the Radeon RX 6000 Series cards are nearly impossible to find in stock from your favorite retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. However, if you're brave (or desperate) enough to venture to third-party marketplaces like eBay, the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT are currently selling for $1,500 and $1,800, respectively.

Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), rdna2, navi 22, radeon rx 6700 xt

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms