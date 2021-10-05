AMD Radeon RX 6600 Specs Reportedly Include 2491 MHz Boost Clock And 8GB GDDR6





One thing we can say with supreme confidence is that AMD is not finished fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series. Whether any of the cards will ever be in sufficient stock, that's another topic entirely. But there will be more SKUs. Namely, we can expect a Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) at some point, and if the latest rumors are true, we have some idea about the specifications.





First let's talk about the XT version that does exist. The Radeon RX 6700 XT is built around a Navi 23 XT GPU with 2,048 stream processors and 8GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 128-bit bus, giving it 256GB/s of memory bandwidth. It also has a 1,958MHz base clock, 2,359MHz game clock, and 2,589MHz boost clock (reference specs).





The Radeon RX 6700 XT qualifies as the the least expensive RDNA 2 card at the moment, at least as it relates to the MSRP—$379. Street pricing is obviously higher, because GPUs are more valuable than chunky gold nuggets bedazzled with diamonds at the moment.





So how will the Radeon RX 6600 (non-XT) compare? We'll find out when AMD gets around to launching it. For now, however, Videocardz says it is in possession of a reviewer's guide, which points to 1,792 stream processors. That's 256 less than the XT model. It will also have "up to" 8GB of GDDR6 memory, according to the purported guide, which suggests there will be a 4GB version as well.





There is some supposed information about the upcoming card's clock speeds , too. If the info true, we're looking at a 2,044MHz game clock and 2,491MHz boost clock (there's no mention of the base clock). Those are reductions of 315MHz and 98MHz, respectively.





The bus width (128-bit) and memory bandwidth (256GB/s) are said to be the same, while the total board power will go down from 160W to 132W, according to the alleged guide.





AMD is said to be targeting 1080p gaming at 60 frames per second or better in most games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, and The Witcher 3, to offer just a few examples. AMD will end up comparing it to the GeForce RTX 3060 ($329 MSRP), because as of this moment, a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti does not exist on the desktop.





How will it actually fare against those parts? We'll presumably find out soon—it's said reviews will go live on October 13, which is just over a week away.

