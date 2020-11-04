AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series To Support Microsoft DXR And Vulkan Raytracing Only For Games





NVIDIA has supported real-time ray tracing in games for over two years now, starting first with the GeForce RTX 20 Series (Turing), and now with it current-generation GeForce RTX 30 Series (Ampere). AMD is just starting to get into the mix with the [not yet released] Radeon RX 6000 Series , and we're now getting an idea of how it ray tracing support will factor in with the cards.

According to an AMD representative speaking to AdoredTV, the Radeon RX 6000 will only support ray tracing using industry-backed standards, and that means existing APIs like Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and Vulkan Raytracing. The AMD statement reads:

AMD will support all ray tracing titles using industry-based standards, including the Microsoft DXR API and the upcoming Vulkan raytracing API. Games making of use of proprietary raytracing APIs and extensions will not be supported.

In other words, we don't expect AMD to be supporting propriety NVIDIA-backed ray tracing extensions that you would find in pet projects like Quake II RTX. That project was specifically optimized to run on NVIDIA RTX hardware and likely won't play well with AMD's ray tracing implementation, which is to be expected. However, AMD's Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards should have no trouble running Microsoft DXR titles including games like Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs: Legion, and about a dozen others games.

At this point, we've not seen any meaningful and official performance numbers from AMD on ray tracing performance for the Radeon RX 6000 family. AMD might simply want to hold its cards close to the vest, or perhaps performance with its RT hardware isn't quite up to snuff yet given that this is the company's first-generation offering (after all, NVIDIA has had two years to optimize its drivers). Whatever the case, we'll definitely be putting the cards through the paces with ray tracing titles once we get them in our labs.

AMD's Radeon RX 6000 family will consist of the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6900 XT priced at $579, $649, and $999 respectively. The former two graphics cards will ship on November 18th, while the latter will ship on December 8th. Whether AMD will have the same supplies issues that NVIDIA has encountered with its recent three launches -- GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3070 -- remains to be seen.