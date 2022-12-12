AMD Is Reportedly Readying A Legion Of Radeon RTX 7900 GPUs For Launch Day Availability
AMD's latest GPUs are launching tomorrow (December 13), and you might actually be able to buy one without waiting in line overnight. Kyle Bennett, founder of HardOCP, reports that AMD has prepped a whopping 200,000 Radeon RX 7900 video cards for launch day. That would be a nice change of pace after years of seeing high-end GPUs sold out the instant they go on sale.
In our review testing, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT were noticeably faster than the last-gen Radeons. The cards trail NVIDIA when it comes to compute and synthetic benchmarks, but they're within spitting distance when it comes to gaming. AMD does still fall behind on ray tracing performance, but no worse than the last-gen NVIDIA cards.
With 200,000 cards on deck, it would appear AMD is expecting a big launch tomorrow, thanks in part to competitive pricing. You'll pay at least $1,200 to get a new RTX 4080 and $1,600 for a 4090, but the Radeon RX 7900 family begins at a mere $899 for the 7900 XT. The XTX is $100 more with a commensurate boost to compute units, clock speed, and memory.
According to Bennett, 30,000 of the 200,000 total RX 7900 cards will be the Made-by-AMD (MBA) cards with the remainder consisting of cards from manufacturers like Powercolor and Gigabyte. These cards usually have more aggressive styling, but the performance will be almost identical to the reference cards.
Worldwide, about 7 million GPUs were sold last quarter, a drop from the pandemic-era highs. However, that includes cards across all price points. Premium GPUs like the RX 7900 and RTX 40 series are a smaller segment of the overall market. These numbers are not officially confirmed, and we may never know precisely how many units hit store shelves tomorrow, but it should be enough to keep scalpers from ruining everyone's day.