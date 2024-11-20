CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Built A Beastly 88-Core EPYC CPU With Monster HBM3 Memory Bandwidth For Microsoft

by Zak KillianWednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:00 PM EDT
hero azure epyc hbm
AMD is a company that is certainly no stranger to building semi-custom processors. Indeed, the semi-custom unit of the company basically kept it afloat for a couple of years before the launch of Ryzen by supplying SoCs to Sony and Microsoft for their 8th-generation game consoles. We haven't seen so much semi-custom work in the datacenter, though—at least, not until now.

This announcement comes not from AMD, but in fact from Microsoft, who is much more interested in telling you about its Azure HBv5 Virtual Machines—cloud computing you can rent with some pretty unique capabilities. We, of course, are much more interested in the hardware behind those capabilities: namely, what Microsoft describes as a custom 4th-generation EPYC chip with high-bandwidth memory (HBM).

azure hbv5 vm specs

In case you didn't know, HBM isn't simply a categorical descriptor, but rather a specific memory technology. It achieves extremely high memory transfer rates by using an absurdly-wide memory interface. Historically, HBM ran relatively low transfer rates, but modern HBM3e has pushed the transfer rate up to be competitive with desktop DDR5 memory. Considering that the interface is typically at least eight times wider than a regualr desktop CPU's memory interface, you're really talking about some high bandwidth.

Microsoft says that these chips are based on AMD's Zen 4 architecture and run with SMT disabled for maximum single-threaded throughput. They clock as high as 4 GHz, which isn't impressive to desktop gamer types, but not bad for an EPYC machine with up to 352 CPU cores per server. Those cores are served by "400-450 GB" of HBM3 memory, and Microsoft says these chips also sport double the Infinity Fabric bandwidth between CPUs compared to typical EPYC servers.

memory bandwidth

The peak bandwidth achieved in this configuration is a very nice 6.9 TB/second, as measured in the STREAM Triad benchmark. This kind of memory bandwidth is almost unprecedented, at least for CPUs; people in the know will recall that Intel also shipped server CPUs with HBM onboard as part of its Data Center MAX Xeon line.

Memory bandwidth per core has been a sore spot for high-performance computing for a while. We've reported on this topic a few times before, including when JEDEC proposed its MRDIMM standard for Multi-Rank Buffered DIMMs that promise double the memory bandwidth of standard DIMMs. That may help ease things as core counts continue to rise, but bandwidth-per-core is still relatively low in such a configuration. Making use of HBM3 neatly puts a bow on that problem.

intel xeon max cpu 2
Intel's Xeon Max chips were very impressive last year, but are dwarfed by the new EPYCs.

It's likely that, just as the Steam Deck's "Aerith" processor was likely not created with the Steam Deck in mind, these EPYC chips in use by Microsoft were probably not fabbed with cloud-based HPC in mind, either. There were rumors in the past that AMD would introduce Instinct accelerators that dropped the CDNA GPU for Zen CPU CCDs, and that's exactly what this appears to be. Those products never came to general availability, but it seems they did find their way to market one way or another.
Tags:  AMD, Microsoft, Azure, HPC, (nasdaq:amd), hbm, epyc
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment