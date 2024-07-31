AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 CPU Series Pricing Revealed By Major US Retailers

As points of reference, here's how pricing compares to the current going rate for AMD's Ryzen 7000 series based on Zen 4...

If the early Ryzen 9000 listings are accurate, then AMD's pricing on Zen 5 silicon in the desktop segment will align more closely with current street pricing for the Ryzen 7000 series, rather than the Zen 4's launch MSRPs. There's only a $50 premium on three of the four upcoming CPUs, and a $30 premium on the Ryzen 7 9700X.





In the past, AMD has traditionally priced its new CPUs a little higher and then marked them down not terribly long after launch. This time around, it appears AMD will come out more aggressive from the get-go. It will be interesting to see if Ryzen 7000 series prices fall even further once the Ryzen 9000 series is made available, as a $30-$50 premium for the newer silicon and architecture makes them the obvious choice, barring any unforeseen performance snags.







