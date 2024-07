AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 CPU Series Pricing Revealed By Major US Retailers

As points of reference, here's how pricing compares to the current going rate for AMD's Ryzen 7000 series based on Zen 4...

If the early Ryzen 9000 listings are accurate, then AMD's pricing on Zen 5 silicon in the desktop segment will align more closely with current street pricing for the Ryzen 7000 series, rather than the Zen 4's launch MSRPs. There's only a $50 premium on three of the four upcoming CPUs, and a $30 premium on the Ryzen 7 9700X.





In the past, AMD has traditionally priced its new CPUs a little higher and then marked them down not terribly long after launch. This time around, it appears AMD will come out more aggressive from the get-go. It will be interesting to see if Ryzen 7000 series prices fall even further once the Ryzen 9000 series is made available, as a $30-$50 premium for the newer silicon and architecture makes them the obvious choice, barring any unforeseen performance snags.





Ryzen 9 7950X3D currently sells for $599 (down from $699) and boasts 128MB of L3 cache to throw at gaming workloads. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D with 128MB of L3 cache sells for $400.37 (down from $599), and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 96MB of L3 cache goes for $381.58 (down from $449). It will also be interesting to see how the Ryzen 9000 series stacks up to the Ryzen 7000X3D lineup.