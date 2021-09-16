Alleged AMD EPYC 7773X Milan-X CPU Specs Leak With 64 Cores And A Massive 768MB Cache





It has been several months since AMD rolled out its 3rd Gen EPYC 7003 series (Milan) of big iron server chips based on its Zen 3 CPU architecture, with up to 64 cores and 128 threads to hammer data center workloads. Then came rumors of a "Milan-X" refresh featuring stacked 3D V-cache. Well, as a launch presumably nears, some leaked specifications have found their way to the web.





Since those rumors first came to be, AMD subsequently confirmed plans to incorporate stacked 3D V-cache on its future CPUs, starting on the consumer side with a refreshed Ryzen 5000 lineup. This is something AMD has been collaborating on with its manufacturing partner, TSMC, and the company is pitching it as the most advanced and flexible active-on-active stacking technology in the world.





Nothing has been officially confirmed on the server side, but it makes sense that AMD would inject 3D V-cache onto its data center chips. AMD's upcoming Milan-X parts would essentially pair a Genesis I/O die with stacked chiplets to offer significantly more L3 cache. How much more? If the latest leaks are accurate, Milan-X CPUs would top out at a whopping 768MB of L3 cache, up from a ma of 256MB currently.









According to ExecutableFix, a popular tech leaker, the top offering in the refreshed lineup will be the EPYC 7773X with 64 cores and 128 threads clocked at 2.2GHz (base) to 3.5GHz (max boost), with 768MB of L3 cache courtesy of the 3D V-cache injection. It would also have a 280W TDP.





As a point of comparison, the existing EPYC 7763 is also a 64-core/128-thread part clocked at 2.45GHz to 3.5GHz, with 256MB of L3 cache and the same max 280W TDP. So the new part will have a slightly lower boost clock, but the same boost clock and a whole lot more L3 cache.





The same leaker also posted specs for a few other Milan-X CPUs. Here's a rundown (along with the one above)...