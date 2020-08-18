AMD Launches A520 Budget Chipset For Zen 2 And Future Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs





26x PCIe 3.0 Lanes (w/ 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Processor)

Up to 5 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Ports (10Gbps)

Up to 2 USB 3.1 Ports

Up to 6 USB 2.0 Ports

Up to 4x SATA ports

This lineup of specifications at this price point is pretty good; however, a slight catch between the A520 boards and B550 is support for overclocking. Your A520 chipset won’t allow for overclocking, so don’t go looking to ramp up your clock speeds and voltages trying to eke out every drop of performance. No matter what this chipset does or doesn’t have, it seems decent if you need something value-priced and doesn’t necessarily want all the bells and whistles. Many people don’t do overclocking anyway, so if you want to save a few bucks, you can drop down to the A520 series.







Looking at some of the manufacturers that have their boards on Newegg already, you could be looking around the $100 price point. Given that there will probably be sales in the future, this could be a good buy. It is up to you though what you need and ultimately what your budget is. No matter what, though, AMD is offering a pretty sweet upgrade to the A320 at an attractive price point.