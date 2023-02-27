CATEGORIES
Join Us LIVE! Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache Livestream And Q&A w/ AMD's David McAfee

by Chris GoettingMonday, February 27, 2023, 12:09 PM EDT
Join us on our Two and a Half Geeks livestream this Tuesday at 5:30 PM ET where Dave, Marco, and Chris will be joined by David McAfee for a special interview. What’s so special? We are going to be fielding YOUR questions about AMD's latest Ryzen 7000X3D processors for David to answer.

You can just kick back, watch, and listen here at HH but join in the convo on YouTube!

During CES 2023 this year, AMD unveiled and array of new Ryzen 7000 series processors, including more affordable mainstream “non-X” models and new gaming-targeted X3D models, that featured integrated 3D V-Cache, similar to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. We’ve already reviewed the mainstream Ryzen 7000 chips if you’d like to check those out, but this cast will be devoted to answering YOUR questions about the new -X3D SKUs.

Make sure to leave your questions in the comments below, hit us up on Twitter (@HotHardware), join our Discord community, or drop them straight into the chat once the show goes live at your viewing platform of choice (YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, LinkedIn).
Tags:  AMD, Livestream, (nasdaq:amd), 25-geeks, ryzen 7000, 3d-v-cache, david mcafee
